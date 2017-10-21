DDA Holds Planning Meeting

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Last Tuesday the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) held an informal

meeting at the Historic Ute Inn, to discuss plans for 2018.

Before any discussion on planning for the future took place, the subject of a letter read to city council at the last regular meeting by Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank and Trust, blasting the DDA was addressed. In his letter Perry criticized the DDA for some of their actions and approach to issues.

One Perry’s comments regarding the current DDA is, He believes the

power washing of downtown is the responsibility of business owners,

not the city or the DDA, though he did agree that a clean downtown is

important for a healthy downtown economy.

Perry then read a laundry list of complaints about the actions and

inactions of past DDA board members. He claims the DDA was formed to

bypass the City Charter, which prohibits overt participation in

furthering private businesses.

Perry went on to complain about the purchase of the Woodland Station

property without an Environmental assessment, and the handling of that

property as an asset and accused past DDA boards of “pie in the sky”

schemes.

Perry then turned his attention to the current DDA board. He praised

the board for cutting expenses, and then chastised them for the

lawsuit they face, no real internal controls, no resources to

effectively manage the DDA, and inconsistency with TIF agreements, but

then acknowledged that the current DDA board also labors under the

burden of all previous actions, precedents, and actions of all

previous DDA boards.

DDA board member Elijah Murphy was first to defend the DDA against

Perry’s comments. He said, “We feel like many of those issues are

being resolved as this board has gone forward and begun to do things

to correct these things. In the past the board wasn’t even made up of

the correct number of business owners, because there is a ratio that

has to be met and that was not even met. And as we move forward doing

things correctly I’m sorry Mr. Perry was misinformed. If he were here

he would have more confidence probably, however, this board has been

doing the right things.”

Murphy suggested Perry’s letter should be addressed line by line in

the newspaper and on social media sites.

Discussion then turned to Perry’s accusation that TIF agreements were

inconsistent. This issue was an obvious referral to the DDA recently

turning down Natural Grocers request for a TIF agreement.

Mayor Neil Levy attended this meeting and made a comment about the

Natural Grocers issue. He said, “I’ll give you my two cents and it is

just from a business perspective, I don’t think they were serviced

well. I think it looks bad from that angle. And again this is just me.

And this might be a little of what Tony (Perry) is talking about

though I can’t speak for Tony. When you have those discussions with

him, ask him about what the process was.”

DDA board assistant chairman, Noel Sawyer answered Levy. He said,

“Eventually the DDA would have to deny a TIF. Natural Grocers just

happened to be the one. You can’t give everyone a TIF. As a DDA we’re

stuck in the middle. You can’t please everybody.”

Chairwoman Merry Jo Larsen then gave a little history on Natural

Grocers’ approach to Woodland Park as a possible location to pursue.

She said she and other DDA members drove around town scouting possible

sites with the Natural Grocer representative. Larsen said, “I tried to

tell him this really doesn’t fit in our scope of what we’re trying to

do.”

DDA member Tanny Coy, was on that ride. He said the rep said, “Its

sure good to have you here and know that the TIF is just automatic in

this community. That’s not the case anywhere else, but Woodland Park’s

reputation precedes it.” Coy confirmed that Larsen told the rep that

is not the case, that it is a process.

At the end of the day, the meeting lacked focus for the most part and

eventually the board decided that more meetings were needed. Sawyer

suggested each member come prepared with 3 priorities they feel the

DDA needs to address in 2018.