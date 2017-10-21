Discovery Channel Remembers Fallen Teller County Deputy

Statement Provided by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Brent Holloway was killed in the line of duty on October 16, 1995.

Divide, CO, October 20, 2017– Due to Discovery Network programming changes, the Homicide Hunter episode featuring the story on Teller County Deputy Brent Holloway’s murder will now be shown on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017, at 8:00pm MST.

RECAP: Brent Andrew Holloway was a Teller County Deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, October 16, 1995.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office held a short memorial service at the site of Deputy Holloway’s memorial, placing a wreath, on October 16, 2017 at 9:00am, the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to watch this episode of Homicide Hunter in order to honor Deputy Holloway and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice before him, and to remember the danger that law enforcement officers face every day.