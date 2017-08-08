WPSD prepares for ’17-’18 school year

Registration at Woodland Park High School provided students with their new schedules and the opportunity to sign up for other activities.
Parents line up at Woodland Park Middle School for registration.
Incoming 6th graders tour the hallways at Woodland Park Middle School as part of the Jump Start program. This is an opportunity for 6th graders to tour the building, meet their new teachers and classmates, and learn how to open their lockers.
Columbine Elementary School welcomes parents as they register their children for the new school year.
Photos by Stacy Schubloom
Woodland Park School District hallways were filled with parents and students on Aug. 7 & 8 registering for the new school year. With the first day of school set for August 22, families are given an opportunity to know their teachers, classes, schedules, and pay any fees ahead of time. Each school was set up with tables or stations to welcome parents, walking them through the registration process, step by step. Welcome back to school!