WPSD prepares for ’17-’18 school year

Photos by Stacy Schubloom

Woodland Park School District hallways were filled with parents and students on Aug. 7 & 8 registering for the new school year. With the first day of school set for August 22 , families are given an opportunity to know their teachers, classes, schedules, and pay any fees ahead of time. Each school was set up with tables or stations to welcome parents, walking them through the registration process, step by step. Welcome back to school!