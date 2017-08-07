Busted In Teller County

*The following is based on incident reports, filed by local law enforcement agencies, and does not represent court pleas or convictions. All of reported arrestees, and others cited below, are innocent until proven guilty.

Teller County Sheriff Investigations

July 14 Tierra Lenae Diodosio, 22, of Pueblo, was arrested for an arrest warrant for theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,000.

July 14 Chad Hazen Romines, 30, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond: $2,000.

July 14 Zachary J. Palmer, 23, of Idaho Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond: $1,000.

July 14 Jessica Annette Henderson, 32, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

July 15 Christopher Bryan Parsons, 36, of Canon City, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond: $1,000.

July 16 Donald George Brunt, 54, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond: $500.

July 17 Joshua Charles Powell, 30, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, felony menacing, assault, child abuse, false imprisonment and theft. Bond: $10,000.

July 18 Julius Anthony Caldwell, 25, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming-cheating. Bond: $1,600.

July 18 Edward Ramin Madani, 30, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond: $1,000.

July 18 Brian Thomas Martin-Herin, 26, of Grand Junction, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, possession of an open container in the vehicle and speeding. Bond: $1,000.

July 19 Kimberly Lee Wiles, 33, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment. Bond: $300.

July 19 Heather Sue King, 37, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order and possession of marijuana. Bond: $500.

Anthony Robert Trombley, 20, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, possession of alcohol-under 21, and driving under restraint-alcohol related. Bond: $6,000.

July 20 Saul Alexander Cano, 20, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

July 21 Angelica Michelle Henley, 38, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates and defective vehicle. Bond: $300.

July 21 Kevin Lee McClearen, 56, of Florissant, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond: $7,000.

July 23 Isaac Joseph Kriley, 27, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and harassment.

July 23 Tana Lee Bays, 32, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond: $1,000.

July 24 George Dane Asbury, 21, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond: $400.

July 24 Jonathan Dallin, 37, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond: $500.

Brandon Jack Haycook, 34, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond: $500.

Dennis Lynn Wilkinson, 65, of Florissant, was arrested for felony menacing. Bond: $2,000.

July 25 Erin Ann Hanzok, 39, of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of forgery. The second warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond for the two warrants: $3,825.

July 27 Celona Madison Camille Roberts, 23, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond: $5,000.

July 27 Gabriel D. Stinson, 39, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants. The first arrest warrant was for domestic violence, false imprisonment, telephone obstruction, assault, three charges of child abuse and harassment. The second warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. The first warr Bond: $400.

July 28 Jessica Margaret Bradley, 34, of Florence was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond: $2,000.

July 28 Adrian Roberto Zaragoza, 40, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol – drugs or both. Bond: $1,000.

July 28 Donovan Taylor Wright, 27, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft, uninsured motor vehicle, failure to register the vehicle and driving without a driver’s license. Bond: $15,000.

July 29 Daniel George Kascak, 58, of Peyton, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired with three priors, driving without a driver’s license and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond: $4,000.

July 29 Nicole Marie Lowe, 24, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $100.

July 29 Annie Marie Dennard, 35, of Divide, was arrested on two warrants. Both warrants were for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence for both warrants.

July 29 Jessica Ann Corbett, 18, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court ordered monitored sobriety with an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond: $2,000.

July 30 Robert Benson, 50, of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of domestic violence and harassment. Bond: $5,000.

July 30 Gary Leon Hunt, 66, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of commercial vehicle safety violation. Bond: $99.

July 30 Claire Sieglinde Carley, 21, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond: $1,000.

July 30 Basilo Nathaniel Barajas, 18, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond: $1,000.

July 30 Joshua Carl Brown, 45, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under restraint, reckless driving, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond: $3,000.

July 30 Thomas Allen Barfield, 35, of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both and failure to dim. Bond: $1,000.

July 31 Bryce David Vervalin, 22, of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants. Both warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of reckless driving and distribution of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,000.

July 31 Dakota Lee Beckel-Glave, 26, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions with an original charge of harassment.

Gabriel Totman, 22, of Harlington, Texas, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. Bond:$500.

Aug. 2 Kyle James Caplinger, 23, Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud-take money not won. Bond: $800.

Aug. 2 Cole Truitt Anderson, 26, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of motor vehicle theft.

Aug 3 Marie E. Remy, 48, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and assault.

Cripple Creek Police

July 14 Dewey Quinton Barton Jr., 30, of Junction City, KS, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for violations of articles as misdemeanors, visibly intoxicated persons participating in limited gaming activity when intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

July 15 Michele Lynn Riddle, 41, of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for harassment.

July 16 Christopher Duane Greene, 44, of Canon City, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for criminal possession of a financial device and theft.

July 17 Marcus Adam Bender, 33, of Westminster, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for violation of a protection order and a warrant out of Adams County.

July 17 Loretta Marie Davids, 56, of Denver, was summonsed and released for open alcoholic beverage container.

July 17 Jordan M Mendler, 31, of Las Angeles, CA, was summonsed and released for general smoking restriction.