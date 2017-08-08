Almanac Week of 8.08.17

Tuesday, August 8

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, August 9

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will hold a special meeting on Aug. 9 at 7:30 a.m. in the Historic Ute Inn. The board will discuss the National Grocers TIF agreement and other issues. Part of the meeting is scheduled for executive session.

Thursday, August 10

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Aug. 10 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building. The commissioners will discuss a proposed map change for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company, and an expansion of the Cripple Creek mining overlay district.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 10 starting at7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Aug. 3 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Friday, August 11

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek is conducting its summer season with regular performances at the Butte Theater. Performances are occurring for the Annie Get Your Gun (musical) and the After Dark (classic melodrama) shows, which continue until late August. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com., or call 719-689-3247.

Saturday, August 12

Cripple Creek Tesla Rally. Celebrate the electric car craze in style during the third annual Tesla Rally in downtown Cripple Creek on August 12.Take a cruise in these amazing Tesla cars that will be on display. The city and other businesses offer free charging stations for these vehicles. For more information, see www.VisitCrippleCreek.com.

Mayor’s Cup. The 28th annual Mayor’s Cup running race will be held on Aug. 12. The race, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, features a 10K, 5K and 5K walk competitions for all levels of runners and recreation-goers. A few politicians have even entered the competition. The event also features prizes and plenty of festivities. Registration for the event will occu from 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The event is sponsored by the city of Woodland Park. For more information, call city hall at 719-687-9246 or visit the city’s website.

Jazz & Big Band FREE concert will occur On The Green (at the Midland Pavilion, next to the Ute Pass Cultural Center) on Saturday, August 12. Rick Blessing & Band “L.A.’s #1 Sinatra Tribute” will play at 11 a.m., with USAFA Falconaires at 12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Food, beer and wine are available. Visit woodlandmusicseries.org. for more information.

Fine Arts Festival. Friends of the Florissant Fossil Beds is holding the 2nd annual Fine Arts Festival at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument August 12 and Aug. 13 from 8 am to 6 pm. World renowned artists and regional artists will have art for sale to support refurbishing the Fowler education center at the Monument. Meet some artists throughout the weekend .There will be special kid art activities and all usual Monument hikes and educational opportunities throughout the weekend. Park admission is $5 per adult 16 and over. Children are always free. Call 719-748-3253.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. Regular programs and hikes are scheduled throughout the weekend. Call 719-687-2366 for more information regarding programs at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, August 13

Fossil Beds August Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the summer months, the Monument is open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike. Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop: Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon – Demonstration Excavation Site Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader:Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ranger Talk Join a ranger for a 20 – 30 minute presentation and get a basic orientation to the history and prehistory of the area. Meet in the amphitheater behind the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

