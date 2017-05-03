Denver Bronco 7K Run Coming to Woodland Park

This Saturday (May 6), some Denver Bronco players will join between 500 and 1000 other runners in a team sponsored 7K run through the streets of Woodland Park. Scott Lantis, media communications contact for the Broncos, said, “This is a part of our ‘Broncos Fit’ initiative. It is just a health and wellness platform. We are encouraging people to make healthy choices.”

Lantis could not name any players who will be participating in the run because of security reasons.

The Broncos picked Woodland Park for this run because they feel it is a great community. Lantis said, “There are a lot of passionate Bronco fans in Woodland Park.

In addition, the city has strong ties with the E Pomar Foundation, one of the key sponsors of the event. The race is sponsored by UC Health, King Soopers, Children’s Hospital Colorado, 24 Hour Fitness, KUSA and the El Pomar Foundation. According to the Denver Broncos’ website, the event provides opportunities for “Broncos’ fans to” combine their love of the team with the desire to run and walk.” The course starts and finishes at Woodland Park High School and proceeds west on Lake, then takes a right to Gunnison. From Gunnison the course winds through neighborhoods north to Kelly’s Rd. then east to Rampart Range Rd and back to the high school.

The Bronco’s cheerleaders and Miles the Bronco mascot will also be on hand to kick off the event. There will be an opportunity to photograph the players with the Super Bowl 50 trophy followed by a “City Celebration” from 10am till noon. Be aware there will be some road closures along the route the day of the race. Runs are also scheduled for Fort Collins and Denver. Woodland Park is one of the smaller communities for the 7K Series.

City officials are still looking for volunteers to assist with the event. Registration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. The actual race begins at 10 a.m. Woodland Park Special Projects Director Jane Mannon told the city council at a recent meeting that more than 350 runners and participants have already entered the competition. She expects a high turnout for the event.

The race is open to all level of participants, whether they are hard-core runners or casual walkers, or elected officials in Woodland Park. For more information about the race, visit www.denverbroncos.com/7Kseries . For information about volunteering, call the city at 719-687-9246.