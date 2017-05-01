Almanac Week of 5.02.17

Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Scheduled the second Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres at 615 W. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park. The concert will occur from 2:30-4:00 p.m. and includes a movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or you can purchase a concert and drink for only $7. The May 14 event features the big band sounds of Swing Factory. For more information, call Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres. Scheduled the secondevery month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres at 615 W. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park. The concert will occur fromand includes a movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or you can purchase a concert and drink for only $7. Theevent features the big band sounds of Swing Factory. For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visit www.woodlandmusicseries.org Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres. Disc Golf Tournament. The Shining Mountain Golf Course will host a Cinco De Mayo Disc Golf Tournament from May 12 to May 14 , featuring some of the best players in the state and also offering an opportunity for amateurs for this popular sport. Shining Mountain also will feature live music with "Whisky Kate" on May 13 from 8 to 11 p.m. and will have a Mother's Day Brunch on May 14 . May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It doesn't matter so much where you are today or what you may or may not have done previously – what matters is what you do right now to take your best foot forward in get your marketing message fully and consistently heard. We will discuss how to use the best of your time, resources, knowledge as well as getting clear on who your target audience is and where are they really hanging out. The discussion will be led by Cheri Ruskus, a Business Coach, CEO and Founder of the Victory Circles. The programs that her organization offers provide tools from the basics of running a profitable business to fully getting into the game with online marketing. For more information, and to register, call For more information, and to register, call 719-687-9885 Ride of Silence. On May 20 , the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a "Ride of Silence." The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May. The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com . on Saturday . May 20 at 10 a.m. He will be putting up the Tipi next to the PPHS Museum located at 18033 Teller County Road #1, across from the Florissant Post Office. This presentation is weather-dependent. Event will be rescheduled in the case of inclement conditions. For more information call For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861 Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, email Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour. The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum atwhen shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. For more information, email stcfg@victorcolorado.com Theater season arrives in Cripple Creek. An all-new 2017 season of professional theater opens June 2 , a month earlier than past years, on the stage of Cripple Creek's Butte Theater. A Cripple Creek Ragtime Revue will feature of some of the most memorable Ragtime music performed by the talented Thin Air Theatre Company actors…including local favorites Kevin Pierce and Nick Madson. Come join in the fun for this uplifting walk down memory lane to the early days of Cripple Creek's theater scene. A Cripple Creek Ragtime Revue will run June 2 to July 28 ; throughout July it will alternate with the classic melodrama After Dark as well as the musical Annie Get Your Gun. For more information and to make online reservations, visit ButteTheater.com. To make phone reservations, call To make phone reservations, call 719-689-3247 To make phone reservations, call 719-689-3247 Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.