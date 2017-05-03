Links Season Kick-Off

Members of the Shining Mountain Men’s Golf Club Association try to unseat chipping wiz and PGA star Phil Michelson as the premiere short-game master, during the kick-off Skills Challenge event of the year at the Shining Mountain Golf Course. The verdict is still not in, but according to preliminary reports filed by TMJ News, Michelson will not have to worry about threats from Shining Mountain golfers.

Members of the Shining Mountain Men’s Golf association display their skills(right), (well, sort of) during the kick-off Skills Challenge event of the year. Rumor has it that 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia can hold onto his trophy and won’t face any major challenges from Woodland Park contenders in next year’s Green Jacket showdown. Photos by Rick Langenberg