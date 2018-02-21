Woodland Park B-Ball teams hit tough final road

Boy Hoopsters end playoff hopes

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

The Panther boy hoopsters started off well this season, but were unable to finish good enough to get into the post season.

The last part of their season turned out to be the Achilles Heel for the Panthers, trouncing any playoff hopes.

The boys were able to come up with a win recently on their Senior Night, the last home game against Canon City. But unfortunately, they were unable to score a “W” during their last game. The boys finished with an overall record of 10-13 and a league record of 5-11.

On the upside, that’s a much better record than last year. But similar to a year ago, the boy hoopsters started the season against non-league opponents in convincing fashion. However, they lost to some familiar league foes.

Last Tuesday February 13, the Panthers went on the road to Elizabeth High School to end their 2017-2018 season. The boys played hard against the tough team but lost by eight points 67-59.

As a result of their 5-11 league record, the Panther boys placed seventh place out of nine teams in their league. Falling behind the Panthers in the league were Canon City with a 3-13 league record and Mitchell with a 0-16 league record. The winner of the Colorado Springs Metro 4A league was the Widefield Gladiators with a conference record of 14-2.

The 13-3 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies came in second place and the 11-5 Elizabeth Cardinals took third in the league during the 2017-2018 basketball season.

Lady Panthers can’t shake losing streak

The Lady Panthers ended their 2017-2018 season last week with back to back losses.

The girls unfortunately lost their last eight games, since their last win on January 25 against Mitchell. The Lady Panthers finished their season with an overall record of 5-18 and a league record of 2-14.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers played their last home game against Elizabeth High School. The team played a tough defensive game, but were unable to come up with a win. The girls lost a close one on their home turf to the Cardinals, 39-36.

During their last game on February 16, the Lady Panthers went on the road to Harrison High School. The Harrison Panthers didn’t let up and beat the WP Panthers 58-41.

The Lady Panthers finished second to last in their league with their 2-14 record. The only team that finished worse was Mitchell High School that went 0-16 in league play this season. In their league ,Mesa Ridge took first place being undefeated in league play.

The Widefield Gladiators took second with a league record of 13-3 and the Sierra Stallions took third with a league record of 11-5.