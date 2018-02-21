WANTED TELLER COUNTY SUSPECT ARRESTED

SUSPECT WANTED ON FOUR FELONY WARRANTS

Teller County, CO, February 20, 2018– Yesterday, Safe Streets Task Force members assisted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office in the apprehension of Gilbert George Rainault (AKA: Tim Gibson) who was wanted on four felony warrants out of Teller County. The warrants were for Criminal Impersonation, Unauthorized Residency by an Adult Offender from Another State, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offender, and Theft.

Agents with the Safe Streets Task Force with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Police Department were able to locate and take Rainault into custody in northwest Colorado Springs without incident. Rainault also has a non-extraditable warrant out of Florida. He was booked into El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center.