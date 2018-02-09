Knights and ladies rev up chainsaws for Cripple Creek’s Renaissance in Ice

Cripple Creek, Colo., Feb. 8—Ready your horse (or your donkey), don your suit of armor and bring your court jesters up the mountain—Cripple Creek will hold its eleventh annual ice festival, Renaissance in Ice, Feb. 9 – 18.

This year’s theme is Renaissance in Ice. Ice carvers will turn into chainsaw-wielding knights and ladies, competing to create the best sculptures in town. Visitors are highly encouraged to dress in their Renaissance finest.

The annual Ice Festival, held high in the mountains on Cripple Creek’s historic main street, provides two weekends of exhilarating activities for individuals of all ages. The event features dozens of ice carvings, some up to 20 feet tall. For kids and adults who want to be kids, there will be an ice castle and an ice throne.

There will be live music each day and night, food trucks, gift vendors and an expanded drink tent with a bar made of ice and a martini luge.

Weekends are the busiest for the event, so visitors who would rather have a quieter experience are invited to view the sculptures at any time during the week.

“The Ice Festival is a wildly popular event,” said Eric Rose, president of the Cripple Creek and Victor Chamber of Commerce. “In past years, tens of thousands of visitors have come to the Ice Festival, and it’s a guaranteed great time for everyone.”

Also, don’t miss the Ice & Art Fest at the Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily throughout the Ice Festival. A Meet the Artists reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, 4-7 p.m. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Featured artists include Tim Penland, Michelle Rozell, Jeff Kurka, Judy Cheyney, Jon Zimmer, Rod Sutton, Rita Randolph and Leon Drew.

Official Festival Hours

Friday, Feb. 9, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be additional free parking at the Heritage Center northeast of town on Highway 67, and shuttle service to the event will be free on Saturdays and Sundays.