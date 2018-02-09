Almanac Week of 02.06.18

Tuesday, Feb. 6

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall. The trustees may decide to cancel the April election and swear in Mayor Jane Newberry and Trustee Chris Quinn

Wednesday, Feb 7

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers. Prior to the regular meeting, a workshop will be held at 4:30 p.m. regarding the Ring the Peak Master Plan.

Thursday, Feb. 8

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Feb. 8 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek.

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Mardi Gras Glow Party. Scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Event Center at Shining Mountain. The fun includes one round of night glow disc golf starting at sundown, a New Orleans stye diner fit for royalty and live music by the Rocky River Band. For more information, visitwww.shiningmountaingolf.com/mardigras/

Cripple Creek Ice Fest. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is a spectacular event. Come watch ice sculptors carve ice into beautiful works of art that will amaze you. 2018 marks the 11th year for this premier event, and will occur from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18 Past themes have included a Mythological Wonderland, Story Time, Under the Sea, a Military Salute Carved in Ice, a Rocky Mountain Wonderland, the Old West and a Safari theme.This year’s theme is RENAISSANCE IN ICE! Come dressed in your best Renaissance attire and join the fun! The Cripple Creek Ice Festival features numerous fun events to enjoy throughout the two event weekends. Interactive sculptures are available for event attendees to climb on and to have a Kodak moment. Several sculptures are made just for kids, with a fun ice slide and an ice maze that are all made of ice. Street vendors have just the perfect thing to bring home as a memento of your visit here, and an ice bar with a liquor luge ensures you always have a refreshing beverage to enjoy.There will be additional FREE parking at the Heritage Center northeast of town on Highway 67, and the shuttle service to the event will be FREE on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. For more information, check with the city of Cripple Creek’s Special Events and Marketing Department 719-689-3461.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Fossil Beds Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During February, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM. Here are some of the activities taking place this month: Saturday, February 10, Hike for Your Health, 12 to 2PM. Join park volunteer interpreters on a guided hike up to 3 miles in length. This is a hike just for health. Enjoy the healing and restorative powers that your national park area can provide. Dress in layers. Be prepared for changing weather conditions. Bring plenty of water and snacks. Please be prepared with good foot gear. Weather permitting, call (719) 748 – 3253 for up to date information on the hike. Meet at the visitor center; Friday, February 16, Night Sky Program, 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the visitor center; Saturday, February 17, Great Backyard Bird Count, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Friends of Florissant Fossil Beds along with many partners will host a citizen science event. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a great way for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with nature and make a difference for birds. There will be two opportunities to join a scientist and help count birds. The times are 9:15 am– 10:30 am or 10:45 a.m. – noon You may participate in one or both if you would like. Meet at the visitor center. From 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. families can participate in a scavenger hunt and/or make a bird feeder; Saturday, February 24, A Winter Poetry Walk, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn to write a nature poem. Join volunteer interpreter Steven Veatch and discover your inner poet. The program will begin inside the visitor center with a brief discussion on poetry writing techniques. Meet at the visitor center. Participants will then explore part of the Monument while hiking on easy nature trails (less than 1 mile). During the walk experience the Monument’s spectacular paleontological marvels and collect “picturesque” words, explore language, and create an optional three-line haiku while enjoying the winter day. The afternoon is an exceptional opportunity to be immersed in a natural setting and unleash individual creativity in a fun and supportive environment; Sunday, February 25, Hike for Your Health, 12 to 2 p.m. Join park volunteer interpreters on a guided hike up to 3 miles in length. This is a hike just for health. Enjoy the healing and restorative powers that your national park area can provide. Dress in layers. Be prepared for changing weather conditions. Bring plenty of water and snacks. Please be prepared with good foot gear. Weather permitting, call (719) 748 – 3253 for up to date information on the hike. Meet at the visitor center. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $7.00 per adult (15 and younger are free). Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook or Twitter at /FlorissantNPS

Mueller Winter Fun. Naturalist led hikes are on the thing to do at Mueller State Park in the winter. Enjoy the peaceful silence in the snowy woods, watch for signs of wildlife and learn their different tracks, and see the hardiest of birds searching for food in the trees. It’s great to explore Mueller in winter with a naturalist during this beautiful time of year!Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. The campground is still open or stay in one of the luxurious cabins Call 719-687-2366 for details on forthcoming events at Mueller State Park.

Upcoming

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.

Sheriff Presentation on Marijuana. On Monday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Florissant Grange Hall, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell will be discussing details about this complex topic. The community oriented presentation is intended to inform the public, and it is entitled, “Legal and Illegal Marijuana in the News – What Does It Mean For Teller County?” According to fliers put out advertising the event, Sheriff Mikesell will “share his plan for Teller County as it relates to marijuana grows.” The event will feature a presentation from the sheriff and an open question and answer session regarding legal and illegal marijuana-grows. For more information, see this week’s article in TMJ News.

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast – Pancake Breakfast at the Woodland Park Senior Center, SE corner of Pine Street and Lake Avenue, Saturday, February 17, 8 am to 11 am. Bring your favorite Valentine and join us for a fresh cooked, all you can eat, breakfast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, the best biscuits and gravy around, and a seasonal treat. Your home town seniors will be flipping the pancakes and serving them up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy good food and friendly conversation. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturday each month this year.

WP Chamber Business After Hours is Teller County’s largest networking event. All Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to attend. Take advantage of this opportunity to network and catch up with your friends, clients and customers plus meet new members in an informal setting. Business After Hours is a great way to share information about your business and learn about other members. Fun, food, drinks and door prizes. Don’t forget your business cards! February 20 is hosted by Park State Bank & Trust at Shining Mountain Golf Club. For more information, call719-687-9885.

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call719-689-3133.

The 6th annual Teller County Economic Forecast is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. This forum features local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The Forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. Understanding where we have been will help us plan for the future and how to get there.Attending the Forum Will Give You Local economic information provided for and supported by Teller County businesses;Teller County trends and whether Teller County is following national, state, and regional trends;Key economic indicators such as population, employment, prices, retail trade and housing;Forecasts in real estate, construction, and lending;Meet local experts and business owners. Register at www.TellerForecast.com.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Carnivale Festivities. The Mumbo Jumbo Cook-off and Carnivale Parade is scheduled for February 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Soda Springs Park in downtown Manitou Springs. The parade follows the cook-off at 1 p.m. in the downtown area. This is traditionally one of the town’s more popular winter events. For more information, contact the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau & Office of Economic Development for Gumbo information at 719-685-5089. Visit www.manitousprings.org.

Drive Through Ashes. First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 16 E. Platt Avenue in Colorado Springs, will offer “drive through” ashes on Ash Wednesday, February 14, from 12-1 pm in the church parking lot, just north of Platte Ave on Cascade. Free coffee will be provided by Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House! A traditional service will also be held at 5:30 p.m.that evening, in the church sanctuary. Most people associate “drive through” with burgers and fries, car washes, or coffee. The most spiritual experience for some in a “drive through” is getting coffee on a Monday morning. However, First Christian Church is offering “drive through” ashes on Ash Wednesday Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the holy season of Lent.