Panther Boys Struggle To Keep A Winning League Record

The Woodland Park Boys’ Basketball team came back from winter break and started league play. Despite a couple of close losses, the team has still held their own. The team currently has an overall record of 7-4 and a league record of 2-2. If the Panther boys keep up the good work they could see themselves in the post season this year.

During their second game of league play, the Panthers played the Harrison Panthers at home on Saturday January 6. The Panthers were able to overcome the Harrison team with the same mascot by a score of 78-70. The win gave the team their second league win to start their in-conference season.

However, last Tuesday January 9, the Panthers took a trip down the pass to battle the tough Sierra Stallions. The game was close and rather low scoring. The Panthers hung in the game until the end but were overcame by three points. The game’s final score was 47-44 giving the Panther boys their first in-conference loss of the season.

After their first league loss the Panthers came back home last Thursday January 11 to face the Classical Academy Titans. The two teams battled hard throughout the game. The Panther boys played in front of a huge home crowd and the game stayed relatively close throughout. At halftime the Panthers were only down by three points and were looking at a 32-35 deficit. At the end of the third period the game was tied up at 46 points.

Then it seemed as if the Panthers fell apart in the fourth period. The team was riddled with bad shots, turnovers, and penalties. The Titans took advantage of the Panthers’ mistakes and outplayed them in the last period. At the end of the game the Panthers suffered their second league loss at home by a score of 66-54.

Last Saturday January 13, the Panthers went on the road and played the 6-4 Widefield Gladiators. This week the Panthers start at home on January 16 playing the 6-4 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies at home at 7 p.m. On the 18th the Panthers head down south to take on the 1-8 Canon City Tigers at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday January 20, the Panthers come back home to play the 9-2 Elizabeth Cardinals at 4 p.m.