Lady Panthers Struggle During The First Of Their League Games

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Right after the Lady Panthers got back from their non-league tournament in Johnstown, CO, the girls went back to school to start their spring semester. To start the first week of school off, the girls continued league play which had started for them just before winter break began. The girls played well during their first league game against Mitchell but they knew they would start the new semester facing some of the best teams in their league.

The Lady Panthers had a decent performance in the tournament they played before school started back up. They only won one of the three games they played but the scores were close in the two games they lost. To start the tournament the girls were beat by Niwot 35-29. Then the Panthers beat Conifer by a score of 54-50. In the last tournament game, the Lady Panthers played Johnstown’s own Roosevelt High School and suffered a close 49-46 loss.

With only three days off in between the Lady Panthers then came back to take on the Sierra Stallions at home on January 9. The Stallions out played the Panther girls and beat them by a score of 54-41. The young ladies then hit the road and went to The Classical Academy in northern Colorado Springs to suffer another in-conference loss. The Titans overcame the Panthers and out scored them 52-39. The girls then came back home and played Widefield High School on Saturday January 13.

Overall, the Lady Panthers have played decent this season and are still in it with a 4-6 total record and a 1-3 league record. This week the girls must focus on winning games. On January 16 the girls head over to Mesa Ridge High School to match up against the 7-2 Grizzlies. On the 18th, the girls come home to face the 4-6 Canon City Tigers at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday January 20 the Lady Panthers travel to Elizabeth, CO to hopefully beat the 1-10 Elizabeth Cardinals.