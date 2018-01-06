Woodland B-Ball Team Jumps to Winning Start

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Woodland Park High School Boys’ Basketball Head Coach John Paul Geniesse was bustling with confidence early this season, and predicted that the WP b-ball team would be headed to the state tournament.

And so far, that prediction appears on track. The team currently has a record of 5-2 and the two losses they suffered were close and went down to the buzzer. However, the WP hoopsters have not yet started their league play.

In previous years, Panthers often did well during the first part of the season while they were playing non-conference teams. Then, halfway through the season, when they start playing the games that really count, they struggled to win. Hopefully, the Panthers can keep up their stellar, winning performances when the league games start to unfold.

For spectators at home, the Panthers have been putting on a good show this year as they are currently undefeated when playing in the WPHS main gym. The resilient boys have played seven games since December 1. This hectic pace will continue as they play two to three games per week for the rest of their season. Right now they are resting for the holidays, but just like all other winter sports competitors, these kids will be back on the courts before school starts back up after winter break.

The Panthers started their 2017-2018 season at home this year with a 59-46 win against the Lamar Savages. The very next day the Panthers traveled up to Frisco to Summit High School where they were barely beat by the Summit Tigers 51-49. After a short three day break the Panthers came back home to squeak out a 64-61 win against the Pueblo County Hornets.

On Dec. 8, the Panthers hosted the Sheridan Rams and blew them out by a score of 80-44. They then brought their stomping spree down to Florence and beat the Huskies by a whopping score of 74-37. After that, they took a trip up towards D-Town and lost a close one to the Littleton Lions by one basket, 53-52.

The Panthers played their last game before winter break in Littleton against the Conifer Lobos and walked over them by a score of 66-57. What a good way to start a break for the holidays!

On January 4, the team travels back up to Littleton where they will tip off against the 2-4 Valor Christian Eagles. That game will mark the Panthers’ first league game of the season. They then play 2-3 league teams per week until their next non-conference game on January 29, an away bout against Silver Creek High School in Longmont.