Lady Panther Hoopsters On Stride For A Winning Season

The Lady Panthers are part of the high school winter sports excitement, as they too have started their 2017-2018 season off with a winning record.

The girls have only played five games so far, but currently hold a 3-2 record. But, unlike the boys, the Lady Panthers already have racked up one in-conference victory.

The girls’ basketball team is currently 2-1 at home, 1-1 on the road, and 1-0 in league play. The girls held their first game on the exact same day as the boys (Dec. 1), but they have played a little less often. However, the Lady Panthers have to play three games, three nights in a row all before school is back in session.

To start their season, the female hoopsters played the Conifer Lobos at home and were able to sneak in a 46-44 win. The very next day they went up to Frisco and stomped the Summit Tigers 55-36. A few days later the girls went down south and got stung by the Pueblo County Hornets 49-37.

They came back home and suffered their one and only home loss so far against the Florence Huskies 43-35. After that the team played their last game before winter break and started their league play for the season. On December 14, the Lady Panthers hosted conference enemies, the Mitchell Marauders and smoked them by a 53-21 margin.

To start off 2018, the girls play three neutral tournament games on January 4, 5, and 6. On Jan. 4, the Lady Panthers face the 2-5 Niwot Cougars. On Jan. 5, the girls challenge the 3-6 Conifer Lobos for the second time this season. Then on Jan. 6, they take on the 2-4 Roosevelt Roughriders.

The three games in three days marathon is all a part of the Roosevelt High School Invitational Tournament held in Johnstown. After the tournament up north, the Lady Panthers will come back to town and continue playing in-conference games. On Jan. 9, the Lady Panthers will play the 3-3 Sierra Stallions during a home conference match.