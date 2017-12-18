Almanac Week of 12.19.17

Tuesday, Dec 19

Meeting Change. The Teller County Commissioners will hold their final meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. This marks a change from their normal meeting times.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Winter Day in the Park. Hosted by the city of Woodland Park’s Parks and Recreation Department. This family event is for all ages and will be held at the Memorial Park Pavilion on Dec. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snacks, and hot chocolate will be served. Sledding, Ice Skating and Snowmen (weather permitting). For more information, call Kelsey Gavit at 719-687-5225.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers in Cripple Creek. This will mark their final meeting of the year.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Dec. 21. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall. This will mark their final meeting of the year.

Friday, Dec. 22



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Final Week for Holiday Headframe Lighting. The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890's gold mining days will again light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek for the 20th consecutive holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era. Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, will be lit against the starry night skies of the Victor and Cripple Creek from now through the New Year. A self-guided driving tour map will be available at area businesses, as well as the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and online at VictorColorado.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year's Day,weather/safety and volunteers permitting. This year the lights on several of the headframes have been refurbished and do not miss the Silver Bells on the Strong Mine in Victor. This holiday lighting tradition is 20 years old and is sponsored by Newmont Mining Corporation, on whose property most of the headframes are located. More information is at VictorColorado.com. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park's only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don't miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Final Performances for Angel of the Christmas Mine. The Thin Air Theatre Company and Butte Theater presents a poignant Christmas tale, followed by a hilarious Christmas Olio. This is a Cripple Creek holiday favorite written by our favorite playwright Chris Sorensen! In the midst of a horrible mine collapse, three miners are trapped below ground. Separated from their families above, the miners manage to find solace and hope in the face of tragedy by sharing stories of Christmas. ANGEL OF THE CHRISTMAS MINE will be followed by an all new Christmas Olio full of singing, dancing and laughter guaranteed to fill you with Christmas spirit. Performances are held at the Butte Theater from now through Dec. 30, with shows from Thursday through Sunday. This is one of the most popular shows featured at the Butte. Call 719-689-6402 for reservations.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Fossil Beds Winter Hours. The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant is open year round. During December, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website:www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Mueller State Park. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from9 am until 4 pm except Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1 by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. Call 719-687-2366 for details on forthcoming events at Mueller State Park.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Winter Wonderland. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (4729 Lower Twin Rocks Road) will host a Winter Wonderland celebration onDec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Join us for a special celebration. Festivities include breakfast burritos with the wolves. Space is limited so call 719-687-9742 to buy tickets and for more information.

Christmas Eve Festivities. Many local churches in Teller County and the lower Ute Pass are offering special Christmas Eve services throughoutDec. 24. Check with area churches for more details and the local chamber of commerce offices. In addition, some local restaurants are featuring special meals on Christmas Eve to celebrate the holiday season.

Monday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas from TMJ News and all staff members. Have a safe and joyous holiday. All government offices will be closed, along with most local restaurants. However, casinos in Cripple Creek will be open.

Upcoming

Free Kids Day. The Dinosaur Resource Center will offer a Kids Free Day on Dec. 28. Two children, ages 12 and under, will receive FREE admission with one paid regular priced adult admission. We will have the Money Museum, the Thelma Memorial Hedgehog Rescue, Artist John Patterson, Nature’s Educators and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. All will be here for a great learning experience and lots of fun! For more in-depth details please visit our website, www.rmdrc.com. or call 719-686-1820.

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing has begun in Teller County. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call 719-689-3133.

The Cripple Creek Elks Lodge in Cripple Creek will host a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2017 with a Hawaiian-style theme. Participants can partake in a live auction for a 5-day Hawaiian Vacation, including a 1 bedroom Condo, $500 cash and airfare. The festivities, including a Hors d’oeuvres Cash Bar with a DJ, will occur from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. The auction is scheduled for 9 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, call 719-689-2625.

First Day Hikes. Meet Nancy at the School Pond Trailhead at Mueller State Park on Jan. 1, 2018. Colorado State Parks have taken on the tradition of hosting hikes on New Year’s Day — to start the New Year out right! Join in First Day Hikes at Mueller! Bring water, snacks, (snowshoes?), and dress for snow! A variety of other hikes are also available on Jan. 1 Mueller State Park is open every day for hiking, camping and enjoying the outdoors! The Visitor Center is open 9:00am until 4:00pm during the winter months. If you have any questions, please visit our website or call us at 719-687-2366 for more details about guided hikes and other activities.

The Woodland Park Book Club will hold a meeting at the Woodland Park Public Library (218 E. Midland Ave, Woodland Park) on Jan. 2, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The club will do a reading of One of Ours by Willa Cather. For more information, contact Debbie Barnes at 719-686-8515.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The final concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program.

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.

Fireworks show at the top of Pikes Peak. The annual AdAmAn Fireworks show will occur from the summit of Pikes Peak at midnight on Dec. 31. This follows the annual hike to the top of Pikes Peak that the club conducts every year, beginning at the bottom of the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. For more information, call the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce at 719-685-5089.