Broncos/Redskins Preview

This week the Broncos travel again, this time to the nation’s capitol

to face the Washington Redskins. This one is an early game, so those

of you who are still watching, because you love your team, win or

lose; it starts at 11am on Sunday.

Last week the 5-8 Redskins beat the 6-7 Cardinals, 20-15 in a real

yawner. OK it wasn’t as bad as all that. There were a few exciting

moments of interceptions, a muffed kickoff, and a few sacks on both

sides of the ball. Sound familiar?

Skins QB Kirk Cousins, who by the way the Broncos may try to steal

away from Washington in the off season, had a well managed game

chucking the rock. He finished 18/26, for 196 yards, and 2 TD’s.

Cousins spread the ball around to 7 different receivers against the

Cards, including 4 to former Bronco running back Kapri Bibbs. Bibbs

had 4 receptions one of which went for 36 yards and a TD.

Cousins used his tight end Vernon Davis sparingly. Davis, who also

spent time in a Bronco uniform, had only 2 catches, for 11 yards, and

he lost one fumble.

The main receiver for the Skins is Jamison Crowder. Crowder is a

speedster in his third year, out of Duke U. He had 5 catches for 55

yards and one TD last week.

The Redskin defense is there strong suit. Led by defensive end Anthony

Lanier, they like to send heat from the outside. Lanier had two sacks

on Cardinal QB Blain Gabbert, including a strip sack that was

recovered by linebacker Preston Smith.

Washington did not exactly dominate the Cards. Despite the edge rush

put on by Washington, the Cards racked up 145 passing and 141 yards

rushing. In fact the Cards outplayed the Skins on paper, but came up

short on the scoreboard.

The Skins will try the same tactics that have worked for most Denver

opponents all year. Exploit the middle of the field with the passing

game using backs and tight ends. It won’t be as easy as it used to be

against a Bronco defense that is filling the holes in the middle.

Denver is riding high on a two game winning streak, having crushed the

Colts on Thursday Night Football 25-13.

The offensive line found a gem of a right guard hiding in plain sight

on the bench. Connor McGovern pancaked Colt defenders like a short

order cook at a Kiwanis breakfast last week. With Ron Leary out for

the year on IR, the 5th round pick in last year’s draft, McGovern

filled his spot with tenacious ferocity. This rookie is going to be a

fine addition to the line for a long time.

The run blocking last week opened holes my grandmother could have run

through. CJ Anderson took full advantage of those highways. He ran for

158 yards on 30 carries last week. CJ is one of the few who puts

everything on the line every play.

The Broncos dominated the Colts last week. It was a good thing to see

after so much ugly football in those 8 losing affairs. Trevor Siemian

went down early in the game with a dislocated left shoulder. He was

having a typical Siemian kind of day up to that point. Siemian was 5/9

for 67 yards and one INT.

Oswieler replaced Siemian on the first Bronco possession of the second

quarter. Oz had a great game, perhaps the best of his career. He threw

2 TD passes and scrambled for an 18 yard TD. He finished the night,

12/17, 194 yards and 2 TD’s.

Depending on who starts at quarterback next week, the Broncos could

make it 3 wins in a row. The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: If Brock

starts, Broncos win 24-17.