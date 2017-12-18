Broncos/Redskins Preview

~ by Bob Volpe ~
This week the Broncos travel again, this time to the nation’s capitol
to face the Washington Redskins. This one is an early game, so those
of you who are still watching, because you love your team, win or
lose; it starts at 11am on Sunday.
Last week the 5-8 Redskins beat the 6-7 Cardinals, 20-15 in a real
yawner. OK it wasn’t as bad as all that. There were a few exciting
moments of interceptions, a muffed kickoff, and a few sacks on both
sides of the ball. Sound familiar?
Skins QB Kirk Cousins, who by the way the Broncos may try to steal
away from Washington in the off season, had a well managed game
chucking the rock. He finished 18/26, for 196 yards, and 2 TD’s.
Cousins spread the ball around to 7 different receivers against the
Cards, including 4 to former Bronco running back Kapri Bibbs. Bibbs
had 4 receptions one of which went for 36 yards and a TD.
Cousins used his tight end Vernon Davis sparingly. Davis, who also
spent time in a Bronco uniform, had only 2 catches, for 11 yards, and
he lost one fumble.
The main receiver for the Skins is Jamison Crowder. Crowder is a
speedster in his third year, out of Duke U. He had 5 catches for 55
yards and one TD last week.
The Redskin defense is there strong suit. Led by defensive end Anthony
Lanier, they like to send heat from the outside. Lanier had two sacks
on Cardinal QB Blain Gabbert, including a strip sack that was
recovered by linebacker Preston Smith.
Washington did not exactly dominate the Cards. Despite the edge rush
put on by Washington, the Cards racked up 145 passing and 141 yards
rushing. In fact the Cards outplayed the Skins on paper, but came up
short on the scoreboard.
The Skins will try the same tactics that have worked for most Denver
opponents all year. Exploit the middle of the field with the passing
game using backs and tight ends. It won’t be as easy as it used to be
against a Bronco defense that is filling the holes in the middle.
Denver is riding high on a two game winning streak, having crushed the
Colts on Thursday Night Football 25-13.
The offensive line found a gem of a right guard hiding in plain sight
on the bench. Connor McGovern pancaked Colt defenders like a short
order cook at a Kiwanis breakfast last week. With Ron Leary out for
the year on IR, the 5th round pick in last year’s draft, McGovern
filled his spot with tenacious ferocity. This rookie is going to be a
fine addition to the line for a long time.
The run blocking last week opened holes my grandmother could have run
through. CJ Anderson took full advantage of those highways. He ran for
158 yards on 30 carries last week. CJ is one of the few who puts
everything on the line every play.
The Broncos dominated the Colts last week. It was a good thing to see
after so much ugly football in those 8 losing affairs. Trevor Siemian
went down early in the game with a dislocated left shoulder. He was
having a typical Siemian kind of day up to that point. Siemian was 5/9
for 67 yards and one INT.
Oswieler replaced Siemian on the first Bronco possession of the second
quarter. Oz had a great game, perhaps the best of his career. He threw
2 TD passes and scrambled for an 18 yard TD. He finished the night,
12/17, 194 yards and 2 TD’s.
Depending on who starts at quarterback next week, the Broncos could
make it 3 wins in a row. The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: If Brock
starts, Broncos win 24-17.
