Almanac Week of 12.05.17

Tuesday, Dec. 5

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will meet on Dec. 5 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Dec 5 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall. Clay Brown, the regional director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, is scheduled to address the board regarding several key issues..

Wednesday, Dec. 6

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The council is scheduled to swear in two new elected leaders.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Lights of Love. Once a year, on the first Thursday in December, we pause to celebrate life and the love shared as we light our Lights of Love. It is a warm and wonderful community event where we take time to remember loved ones we have lost yet hold dear in our hearts. This is also an opportunity to honor special friends, relatives and even pets that we feel fortunate to have in our lives. This event, sponsored by the Prospect Home Care & Hospice, is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The festivities also include an entertainment program, featuring music and song. For more information, call719-687-0549.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Dec. 7. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Dec. 8



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Victor Elks Christmas Project Deadline. The Teller County Assessor is collecting new unwrapped toys and new or gently used bicycles through December 8 for the Victor Elks Christmas Basket Project for families in southern Teller County. Collection boxes are located in Woodland Park at Park State Bank, Vectra Bank, Peoples Bank, the Ute Pass Cultural Center and Fidelity National Title. In Cripple Creek, boxes are located in Cripple Creek at the courthouse, the Centennial Building, Family Dollar and Bronco Billy's. Call for pickup, 689-2941. Auction Fund-raiser. The Teller Senior Coalition is sponsoring an Auction Fundraiser at the Shining Mountain Golf Course on December 8 from 6pm-8pm. An Italian dinner and cash bar will be featured. There will be a live auction starting at 6:30pm, with a silent auction throughout the evening. Sponsors of the event are SYS Auction and Shining Mountain Golf Course. Just a few of the items for auction are: cord of wood delivered; handcrafted wood table; wooden memo board; two-night stay at a cabin in Keystone or Steamboat Springs; glass art class; and various gift cards from local businesses. Auction items can be paid in cash, check or card.Tickets are available by cash or check. Advanced tickets are available at TSC on Mon-Fri 9a-1p at 750 E Hwy 24, suite 100 in Woodland Park; $20 (13+), $15 (60+) and $10 (12 and under). At the door tickets are $25 (13+), $20 (60+) and $15 (12 and under). The mission of the TSC is to provide services to Teller County senior citizens to enable them to live full, active and independent lives. To participate in programs, an application needs to be completed. For most programs, participants must be a minimum of age 60 and a Teller County resident. Call 719-687-3330 for more information. Holiday Headframe Lighting. The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890's gold mining days will again light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek for the 20th consecutive holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era. Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, will be lit against the starry night skies of the Victor and Cripple Creek from now through the New Year. A self-guided driving tour map will be available at area businesses, as well as the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and online at VictorColorado.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year's Day,weather/safety and volunteers permitting. This year the lights on several of the headframes have been refurbished and do not miss the Silver Bells on the Strong Mine in Victor. This holiday lighting tradition is 20 years old and is sponsored by Newmont Mining Corporation, on whose property most of the headframes are located. More information is at VictorColorado.com. Gold Camp Christmas Celebration. A wide variety of festivities are scheduled in Cripple Creek and Victor from Dec. 8-9, including the 12 Days of Redneck Christmas Parade in downtown Victor on Dec. 8, a more traditional Christmas parade in Cripple Creek on Dec. 9and many activities at the Aspen Mine Center, the Cripple Creek District Museum and the Cripple Creek Baptist Church. This festival represents the district's main Yuletide celebration. For specific details and times, visit the city of Victor and Cripple Creek's websites. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park's only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don't miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Angel of the Christmas Mine. The Thin Air Theatre Company and Butte Theater presents a poignant Christmas tale, followed by a hilarious Christmas Olio. This is a Cripple Creek holiday favorite written by our favorite playwright Chris Sorensen! In the midst of a horrible mine collapse, three miners are trapped below ground. Separated from their families above, the miners manage to find solace and hope in the face of tragedy by sharing stories of Christmas. ANGEL OF THE CHRISTMAS MINE will be followed by an all new Christmas Olio full of singing, dancing and laughter guaranteed to fill you with Christmas spirit. Performances are held at the Butte Theater from now through Dec. 30, with shows from Thursday through Sunday. This is one of the most popular shows featured at the Butte. Call 719-689-6402 for reservations.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Mueller State Park . Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1st by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. Call 719-687-2366 for details on forthcoming events at Mueller State Park.

Fossil Beds’ Events. The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During December, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Here are some of the upcoming activities taking place this month. On Saturday, Dec. 9, a Scavenger Hunt will occur from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You never know what you might discover at Florissant Fossil Beds. Beyond the fossils there is always a chance to see wildlife or experience history or even have a wonderful moment of peace and quiet. If you are ready to explore, visit the Monument on December 9th and pick up a scavenger hunt sheet in the visitor center and see what you can find. Participants that complete their scavenger hunt will receive a free Florissant Fossil Beds bumper sticker. Then on Friday, Dec. 15, the Fossil Beds’ Night Sky Program will occur from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center. Sunday, Dec. 17 will feature a Sun Viewing Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for a safe “Sun Viewing Party” and learn all about the star that makes all life possible on our planet. No equipment is needed. This program is weather dependent, but if the sun isn’t out you can always go for a hike! Meet at the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Sunday, Dec. 10

Movie House Music Supervalue Package Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park. Concert 2:30-4:00 pm, movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $15. Or concert and drink only, $8. The next December 10 event features local-favorite band, A Stick, A Pick and A Chick and Friends offering a special Christmas concert. Season ticket discount are available. Call 719-687-2210,www.woodlandmusicseries.org. The event is co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Upcoming

Seniors See and Splash. The Woodland Aquatic Center presents a Seniors see and Splash offering on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for area seniors (60-years and up). Learn about the ins and outs of your community pool and enjoy a swim and tours. The first 50 seniors to RSVP will get to swim for free. Call 719-687-3000.

Free Christmas Concert. A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert, featuring “Swing Factory” Big Band, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland. The concert is Free, but Donations are welcome. Enjoy an evening of snazzy-jazzy interpretations of Christmas music, featuring carols recorded by Stan Kenton and his Neophonic Orchestra. For further information, contact Director Craig Harms at 719-687-2210 and visit www.woodlandparkwindsymphony. com

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing has begun in Teller County. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call 719-689-3133.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The final concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program.

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.