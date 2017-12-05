Colorado State Earns Bowl Bid

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Well its official folks, the Colorado State Rams have earned the right to compete in a college bowl game with the 7-5 record they got during the 2017 season.

The official results were not in until late Sunday afternoon after all of the rest of the college teams finished their season.

Last Sunday, ESPN announced that the Rammies will be headed south this month to Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico to compete in the New Mexico Bowl. This year marks the fifth season in a row that the Rams have been to a bowl game. In 2013, the Rams started their bowl streak at the New Mexico Bowl. Their coach back then, Jim McElwain, led the Rams to a bowl victory that year but they have lost their last three bowl games since.

The Rams will play in the New Mexico Bowl against the also 7-5 Marshall Thundering Herd. The game will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Thundering Herd is a rather competitive team and they were able to pull themselves out of a rut after their rather unsuccessful 2016 season where they got only a 3-9 record. However, this will be the team’s fourth bowl game out of the last five seasons. This year the team has been well known for their stellar defense. They are especially good at stopping the running game and are also great at sacking the opponent’s quarterback.

Hopefully this year the Rams will be able to get it together enough to earn another New Mexico Bowl Championship and end their three-year streak of being bowl game losers.

The Rammies’ best bet is that they don’t see the team as their rival since they lost all three of their rival matches this year including falling to the Air Force Falcons who had a losing season. Let’s hope we see the team that stomped Hawaii and San Jose State and not the team that got beat by the Buffs, Falcons, AND Cowboys. My fingers are crossed that the Rammies will use the confidence they have from playing their first season in a brand new stadium (that’s said to be one of the best college football stadiums in the country) to push through the tough Thundering Herd!