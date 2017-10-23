Broncos/Chiefs Preview

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Next week the Broncos travel to Kansas City to face off against the

Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are reeling from a last minute upset last week at the hands

of the Raiders. This week’s match up in Arrowhead Stadium is yet

another night game for the Broncos.

The last time the Broncos played on national TV they were embarrassed

by the 0-5 New York Giants 23-10. This week the game is much more

important. This is a division game.

The Raiders/Chiefs game was a shootout between Alex Smith and Derek

Carr that came down to a TD pass from Carr to Crabtree with no time

left on the clock.

The Broncos have their work cut out for them in this one. Many still

consider the Chiefs to be the best team in the NFL despite a two game

losing streak.

After the loss to the Chargers the Broncos need to start thinking

about making some big changes. Not scoring a touchdown in 17 quarters

is not only not acceptable; it’s unprofessional. Granted a big part of

the problem is injury at the tackle position and poor pass protection

by the O line, but Siemian has completely lost his confidence.

Since the win over Dallas, Siemian has de-evolved into a quivering

bowl of Jello. He is aware of his issues, but continues to make the

same mistakes over and over. Staring down receivers, not stepping up

into the pocket, inaccurate passing, and not reading the defense are

rookie mistakes. Head Coach Vance Joseph said Siemian had his best

practice last week. Really?

The Broncos in general are stuck in a continuous loop of making the

same mistakes over and over. Drive killing penalties on offense and

drive extending penalties on defense are bad enough. When you add in

2-4 turnover losses per game, you have a recipe for constant failure.

They say doing the same thing over and over and expecting different

results is the definition of insanity. Who ever is driving the bus for

the Broncos is starring straight into the face of insanity.

What started out as a promising, though unexpected, good season has

turned into 2016, 2.0.

The Chiefs are a well oiled machine, going up against a rusty 1995

Ford Explorer; hit it in the ass and it explodes.

Coming off that loss to the Raiders, the Chiefs will reorganize, make

adjustments, and game plan for next Monday night. It shouldn’t be a

difficult task, since the tape will show the same weaknesses the

Broncos can’t seem to address.

If the Broncos don’t start Brock Osweiler next week, they may as well

phone this one in and save the air fare. Siemian is a serious

liability at this point. The Broncos have nothing to lose by benching

him.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if Osweiler brings the offense back from the

verge of collapse? He left the Broncos for Houston. Flopped there.

Gets traded to Cleveland where he got cut. Then the Broncos bring him

back for practically nothing, and Cleveland gets stuck with his big

salary.

It’s hard enough to win at Arrowhead with a team that is playing good

football. The Broncos are not playing good football.

The official TMJ/ Russ’ place pick: Chiefs win this one big. 38-10