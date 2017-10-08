LAS VEGAS VICTIMS’ FUND

I’m Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting.

Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.

EDIT – October 4

Our community is grateful for the outpouring of support from folks all across the nation and all around the world. Tens of thousands of people have made their voices heard and are standing up to hate and standing together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time. We want to thank you for your generous contributions.

Later this week, we will make an announcement about the process to distribute the funds. We are working in lockstep with all state and local officials, GoFundMe, the Direct Impact Fund, and the National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC) to ensure the funds get distributed directly to the victims and families. We will provide additional information about this process in the coming days.

We want to thank all of you who contributed what you could to support the victims following this heinous attack. We also want to thank MGM, Cosmopolitan, Steve Cloobeck and Diamond Resorts International, Wayne and Kathleen Newton, the Raiders, the NFL Foundation, and GoFundMe for their large contributions to our fund. Our work to help rebuild our community is just beginning and we want to thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.

We have been in touch with GoFundMe since the beginning and they have been a trusted partner from the moment this campaign launched. The support for this campaign has been extraordinary, and donors have had understandable questions about GoFundMe’s fees. GoFundMe has committed significant resources to the management and distribution of these funds in the most ethical, effective, and timely way, and they have also donated $150,000 to directly help victims and their families.

If you’d like to support the victims and their families, we encourage you to contribute to this fund.

If you cannot financially support the victims, here’s some additional information on other ways to help:

Give Blood –

United Blood Services will take donations by appointment only. For more visit:http://www.unitedbloodservices .org/lv/

Physical Donations –

If you would like to donate water, canned goods, or non-perishable items, please visit Three Square and Catholic Charities: https://www.threesquare.org/ orhttps://www.catholiccharities. com/. We appreciate the outpouring of support, but the substations cannot currently manage the physical donations and we kindly ask you donate them to the organizations to ensure their distribution.

As we have stated, if you are missing a loved one, please call 1-800-536-9488.

For additional information visit: https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/Pages/LVRoute91FestivalShooting. aspx

https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund