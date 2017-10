On Friday October 6th at the Historic Ute Inn a lively sports discussion took place. Check out the panel at the round Table consisting of Dr. John Jones, Trevor Phipps and Bronco expert Bob Volpe. The show was broadcast live on the TMJ facebook page and now on www.mountainjackpot.com today. It was a great time with the trio live talking Rockies, Bronco’s, College and local High School Football.