City Council Hears Presentation by Hockey Association

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Tom Toronto, of the Meadow Wood Sports Complex improvement project,

presented city council with a presentation on a proposed project to

erect a roof over the hockey rink at Meadow Wood Park.

The project will include a 28,500 square foot building that will serve

to extend the hockey season by several months. The building will

provide a multi use, year round facility for a variety of events, not

just hockey. It will include public facilities with 5 locker rooms, a first aid

room, rest rooms, storage, indoor concession space, office space, and

a gazebo entrance.Toronto said, “The facility will be open to all residents and the

community for all cultural events. Art fairs, trade fairs, gift and

home shows, plays, family reunions, community meetings, birthday

parties, group functions, fund raising events, dances, and endless

possibilities.”

Fund raising for the project kicked off last Saturday at Meadow Wood

Sports Complex. Toronto said the group is also seeking grant money

for the project. Toronto hopes the project will be completed by the

winter of 2019.

After Toronto’s presentation council was invited to ask questions

about the project. Mayor Levy kicked off the questioning with, “I have

a couple questions. One, could you give us a sense of why you’re here?

I guess that you would like some help from the city and two,do you

have an estimate as to what this is going to cost? And three, my

understanding was that with the roof you are going to get a certain

amount of extra time not year round?” Toronto responded, “We have talked with the city. They are willing to help us out with whatever they can. There haven’t been any monetary figures disclosed at this point in time. The project cost is

approximately $2.9 million dollars. As far as year round ice, the

facility is equipped with under the cement plumbing that can be turned

into a refrigerated ice rink.” He stressed at this time the project

estimate does not include the refrigerated unit. There is the

possibility of donated refrigeration in the future, but for now the

facility will weather dependant. Toronto pointed out, “Keep in mind, this is not just a hockey facility. It is something that is going to be used year round. That is

what we want to expand our focus on.”Councilman Noel Sawyer asked, :”What about other sports? Maybe indoor soccer, lacrosse, indoor football?” Toronto said, “There are many sports groups that can use this if the weather is not that good. This facility will accommodate indoor practice as well.”

Mayor Levy concluded, “I can assure you, this will be a topic of

conversation. Where the city is concerned that is the best I can tell

you right now. I guarantee you that we will be having that discussion.

I think the steps you’ve taken thus far will lead us a long way in

making a positive decision. Go as hard as you can. We’re going to have

a high school hockey team for the first time in our history, so kudos

to all of you who have been a part of that. And trust me on this, if

you give me some backing on that I can almost assure you that at least

it will become a little better received.”