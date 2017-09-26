Almanac Week of 9.25.17

Tuesday, Sept. 25

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, Sept. 26

.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Sept. 27

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Sept. 27 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. .

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m.in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Sept. 29

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com

Saturday, Sept. 30

Big Aspen Happnin’ Fall Festival. Considered one of Cripple Creek’s most popular new festivals, this several day gala is scheduled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and features a variety of entertainment and festivities to round out the autumn season. This is the second annual Fall Festival for Cripple Creek And following this event, the town will have its second annual Zombie Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 21. For more information, VisitCrippleCreek.com.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Mueller in Gold At Mueller State Park, we enjoy every beautiful, summer day and celebrate fall as it turns the forest golden! Typical weather in September at Mueller brings picture-perfect , blue-sky days. As those days become shorter, the trees start to change into their awesome display of color. Aspen trees make the hillsides glow with gold! Mueller is a favorite spot to see the show! Come on out to camp or hike and dive into the beauty of autumn in Colorado. A full schedule of naturalist programs can help you to look, learn and enjoy the surroundings. Evening amphitheater programs will continue on weekends and guided hikes are available almost daily. Special programs this month include elk bugling hikes, a full moon hike, and fall challenge hikes! The Fall Challenge is an invitation to hike all the trails at Mueller, with a guide or on your own, about 60 miles, in one month! Folks that meet the challenge receive a certificate and prize for their accomplishment! On Saturday, September 30, the park will host its annual “Mueller in Gold” fall festival! Visitors can celebrate the changes in the forest and the annual rut of the elk in this day full of family fun activities. Discover why the trees change their colors on an Aspen Hike. Learn what’s happening with all the elk in their peak of health at this time. Join in the fun and try archery, gold panning or fly fishing. Special activities are planned for kids to explore and play in nature. All activities are free; a park pass for your vehicle is the only cost. Call 719-687-2366 for details on the “Mueller in Gold” and other events this weekend.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturdayevenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Fossil Beds Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the summer months, the Monument is open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike . Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop:Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon – Demonstration Excavation Site Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader: Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ranger Talk Join a ranger for a 20 – 30 minute presentation and get a basic orientation to the history and prehistory of the area. Meet in the amphitheater behind the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Oct. 5. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market, scheduled for Oct. 5-7, 2017. Munchkin Market is a HUGE consignment sale of gently used children’s items that accepts cash, checks and all major credit cards.If you are interested in consigning, we would love for you to join us! You can receive up to 70% of the selling price of your items. Register to consign for the Fall 2017 Sale athttp://www.utepassmops.org/ consignors The sale will occur at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive at the following times: Thursday, October 5th, 5pm-8pm; Friday, October 6th, 12pm-8pm; Saturday, October 7th 9:00am-2:30pm (1/2 Price Day, ALL ITEMS 50% OFF) For more information, call 719-748-1068.

Mountain Bike Race. Mountain Top Cycling Club is getting ready to host its third annual mountain bike race at Aspen Valley Ranch at 1150 South Road in Woodland Park on Oct. 7. This is a wonderful opportunity for youth and adults to get out and mountain bike before the end of the season. Children from 2 – 5 can ride in the Strider (Balance Bike) races. We have trophies for ages 2-3, and 4-5 in both girls and boy categories, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Mountain Top Cycling Club hopes to see more young riders at this year’s race. Last year, any girl that raced would have received a 1st place medal. Youth from 10 – 18 registration fees are $20 and will ride one or two laps on the adult course. Youth from 6 -9 will have a shorter course and their fee is $15.00. Strider racers will have a $10 fee. We have medals for each age group and category, boys or girls. Youth racers with only race other youth their age. We want the children to have fun! If you have any questions please feel free to contact Deborah Maresca 719-689-3435.

Monthly Movie House Music Supervalue Package Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres,615 W. Midland Avenue. Concert is scheduled from 2:30-4:00 pm, movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $15. Or concert and adult beverage for only, $8.The next event is scheduled for October 8th and features the merriment and Celtic music of the Bedlam Boys. Season ticket discount available. Call 719-687-2210, www.woodlandmusicseries.org. Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Ute Pass Historical Society’s 20th Annual Potato Soup Supper is scheduled for Friday, October 13th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Community Club, 11122 U.S. Highway 24, Divide.The supper includes Potato Soup, salad, roll, drink and dessert—all for $5 Entertainment also is provided! Join UPHS in celebrating the history of the crops grown in the Ute Pass area.For more information, please call 719.686.7512 or check our website:utepasshistoricalsociety.org

The 4th Annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce, will be Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30-7:30pm in the Joyland Church Parking Lot. There will be free hot chocolate & apple cider. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk and best costume. If you would like to have a trunk, please visit the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce website.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599. .