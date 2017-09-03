Police Pursuit Through Teller and Other Counties

On September 2, 2017 at approximately On September 2, 2017 at approximately 10 AM deputies and officers with the Teller County Sheriffs Office and the Cripple Creek Police Department were called to assist in a pursuit initiated by Department of Wildlife Officers. The person being pursued was a felony fugitive from the state of Illinois who was potentially armed and dangerous.

Teller County Sheriffs Office, Park County Sheriffs Office, Cripple Creek Police Department, Colorado Department of Gaming along with Department of Wildlife Officers pursued this subject as he drove through parts ofTeller County.

Fremont County Sheriffs Office was notified as well as the Colorado State Patrol. They set up a roadblock at approximately mile marker eight on Phantom’s Canyon Road. The suspects vehicle struck two sets of stop sticks and as the driver tried to avoid a third set, he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and crashed into a ravine.