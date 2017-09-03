Playground Partnership with Penrose and CCV

September 2, 2017By Guest Author (source: Cripple Creek Today)

Submitted by: Penrose-St. Francis

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services is committed to improving the quality of life where people in our communities live, work and play. With that goal in mind, Penrose-St. Francis partnered with Cripple Creek-Victor School District (CCVSD) to create an outdoor playground at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School.

The project was made possible through a one-year grant from The Colorado Health Foundation of over $126,000. The playground is intended to actively engage students, teachers, parents and community members, who were all involved in the design and development of the playground from the project’s early stages. The school designated approximately 10,000 sq. ft. for the playground, which includes an obstacle and fitness course and a climbing structure.

By improving Cripple Creek’s outdoor play environment, Penrose-St. Francis hopes to make a meaningful impact in the community, which lacks outdoor play equipment for children. The new playground will be accessible to students and teachers during school hours and to community members during non-school hours. The playground was completed just in time for the start of the 2017-2018 school year and celebrated at an inauguration Aug. 14.

The project is perfectly aligned with Penrose-St. Francis’ goal of supporting wellness and improving health outcomes for all youth in the Cripple Creek community. In January 2016, Penrose-St. Francis and CCVSD signed a memorandum of understanding to operate CCVSD’s school-based health center. Students, teachers and the community can improve general wellness by increasing opportunities for active play and recreation.