Cruise Above the Clouds Gearing Up For Stellar Two-Day Show

On September 9 and 10, Teller County will once again be alive with the sights and sounds of classic and custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The 27th annual Cruise Above the Clouds will roll into Teller County, with extended stays in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. This festival keeps growing in amazing popularity.

Readers of The Mountain Jackpot (TMJ) newspaper recently awarded the organizers top designation as “The Best Area Wide Event” of the year, a competition that attracted thousands of responses.

The festival will only get better for 2017.



This year, the event will return to the newly revamped Memorial Park in Woodland Park. Plus, local casinos and main street businesses in Cripple Creek, along with the city, will once again make this event a must do occasion for Southern Colorado. It is a festival that attracts thousands of families to the region, who enjoy viewing their favorite classics and partaking in some great entertainment.

Entries from around the country will be vying for 70 trophies.

This year, the event organizers have partnered with Michael Garmin Studio’s and The Mountain Jackpot (TMJ) to create special awards as never before seen at area car shows. Our Major Award winners will receive “autographed” editions of Michael Garmin’s popular “Newsman” piece with an added twist courtesy of TMJ. Special Award categories will receive another of Garmin’s pieces “Blackjack.”

The Cruise Above the Clouds, presented by the Phil Long family of dealerships is often regarded as an event that also plays a great charitable role in the community.

Visit – www.cruiseabovetheclouds.com for more information.