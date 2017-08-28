School returns for local Students and Parents

~ by John Jones ~

The shopping is done, the hair is cut, and finally the first day of school has arrived for local students in the Teller County and lower Ute Pass region.

Ready or not, the annual tradition is back to the dismay of some kids. But the big return of the school year has generated probable feelings of exhilaration and relief for area parents.

Woodland Park schools welcomed all students back last Tuesday, August 22. Across the district, parents and children met with school officials during open house events to prepare for the upcoming school year. Students at Summit Elementary were met by teachers with fresh spinach from the school garden, while students at Woodland Park High School were welcomed by an early morning performance of the marching band.

Cripple Creek/Victor school officials, students, and parents hosted a Back to School BBQ on Friday, August 11, and students were ushered back to school on August 14.

In late fashion, the Manitou Springs school district welcomed back students last Friday, August 25. That morning, students and parents were met by cheerleaders and members of the Student Council, making sure their first day back was memorable.