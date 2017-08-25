Woodland Park Panther Football Kick Off

2017 Woodland Park High School Football
Kicking off the 2017 Woodland Park Football season is not short of excitement by any means. This years senior squad is loaded with talent. Coach Joe Roskam lines us out with the attack plan for the season and highlites some of the star players that are slated to bring the Panthers a winning season.