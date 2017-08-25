WOODLAND AQUATIC CENTER OPENING ANNOUNCED

Jane Mannon, Woodland Park Special Projects Director

The city of Woodland Park and the non-profit Woodland Aquatic Project are thrilled to announce the public grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Woodland Aquatic Center on October 29!

Details of the community celebration will be released as the opening date approaches. Construction on the Aquatic Center began in May 2016. Despite significant severe weather this summer leading to construction delays, the general contractor for the project, Adolfson & Peterson Construction has pushed forward to turn the center over to the City in October.

Woodland Park City Manager David Buttery has thanked Ian Warner, Project Manager, and Rick Sorensen, Project Superintendent, for their dedication to the project. “They have been great to work with. The Aquatic Center is a significant asset for our community,” said Buttery.

Karen Valdez, recently hired Aquatics Manager, is busy with the details of opening a new facility. “I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful opportunity for the community of Woodland Park. We have great plans for the Aquatic Center and hope that everyone gets a chance to thoroughly enjoy it!”

The Aquatic Center has been a dream for the City Above the Clouds for many years. Follow the progress of the Aquatic Center and announcements regarding center operations on the city of Woodland Park’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 719-687-5205.