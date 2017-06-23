Donkey Derby Days rolls into Cripple Creek with plenty of wild festivities

The Full Schedual of Events Here

A new contest to name three baby donkeys!

Returning for the 86th year to Cripple Creek, rowdy and wacky Donkey Derby Days offers free fun for the whole family, beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, on Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek.

Starting with a Pancake Breakfast, moving on to Best Beard contest, ending with gunfighters, dancing and melodrama, Donkey Derby Days delivers nonstop action in the Wild West atmosphere of Cripple Creek, one of Colorado’s historic mining towns.

This two-day jamboree features world-renowned and spectacular donkey derby races, which simply can’t be missed.

First, at 10 a.m. Saturday, local journalists and broadcast reporters will compete in a “Big Ass Challenge Media Donkey Race.” Then, on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, visitors and locals of all ages will race with donkeys (complete with pit-stop challenges) from the Jail Museum to the Cripple Creek District Museum. Either be brave and race – or laugh while you cheer for your family and friends as they push and pull donkeys to the finish line.

According to local yore, the town’s resident herd of donkeys descended from donkeys working and roaming the hills during the Gold Rush days, and they’ll be featured in the Businessmen’s Donkey Race on Sunday afternoon.

If all that’s not enough, well, there’s also a parade, live entertainment, plenty of activities for kids, including a petting zoo, dog show and donkey rides (of course!), and a street dance on Saturday night.

Pack up the family and rediscover your wild side at The Rowdiest Event of the Summer: Donkey Derby Days.

NEW THIS YEAR

Participate in the Name the Baby Donkeys Contest at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Three of the cutest gosh darn baby donkeys need names to suit their madcap personalities.

For more information, browse the website at VisitCrippleCreek.com.

DONKEY DERBY DAYS – SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

**Register for Donkey Races at the Information Booth Each Morning**

Free Admission to the Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum All Weekend.

Friday, June 23,

6-9 p.m. – Beer Gardens Open

7 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT “After Dark” with Olio – Melodrama at the Butte Theater

Saturday, June 24

7 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast at Cripple Creek Fire Station

8 a.m. – Two Mile High Club Booth Opens

Information Booth Opens

Petting Zoo next to Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation (West End) Opens

9:30-11 a.m. – Band (TBD) – West Stage

10 a.m. – “Big Ass Challenge” Media Donkey Race – Double Eagle to 2nd Street

Donkey Rides Begin – Near Aspen Mine Center

Kids Activities at the Park

Parade Check In – Jail Museum

10:30 a.m. – Vote for New Baby Donkey Names! – East Stage

11 a.m. – Beer Gardens Open

11 a.m. – Best Beard Contest – East Stage

Noon – Parade

1 p.m. – Photos with Baby Donkeys – East Stage

“After Dark” with Olio – Melodrama at the Butte Theater

1:30 p.m. – Draw for Donkey Derby Race – West Stage

Announce Parade Awards – West Stage

1:45 p.m. – Western Shootout Gun Skit – West Stage

2 p.m. – Donkey Derby Race – Jail Museum to District Museum

3 p.m. – Announce Donkey Derby Race Awards – West Stage

New Donkey Baby Names Announced – West Stage

3-6 p.m. – BJ Estares and Route 61 Blues – East Stage

6 p.m. – Two Mile High Club Booth Closes

6-9 p.m. – Saturday Night Street Dance TBD Band – West Stage

7 p.m. – “After Dark” with Olio – Melodrama at the Butte Theater

9:00pm – Beer Gardens Close

Sunday, June 25

7 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast at Cripple Creek Fire Station

8 a.m. – Two Mile High Club Booth Opens

Information Booth Opens

Petting Zoo next to Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation (West End) Opens

10 a.m. – Donkey Rides Begin – Near Aspen Mine Center

Kids Activities at the Park

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Dog Show – West Stage

11 a.m. – Photos with Baby Donkeys – East Stage

Beer Gardens Open

Noon—2 p.m. – Band (TBD) – East Stage

1 p.m. – Draw for Donkey Derby Race – West Stage

“A Cripple Creek Ragtime Revue” – Melodrama at the Butte Theater

1:30 p.m. – Donkey Derby Race – Jail Museum to District Museum

2 p.m. – Best Beard Contest – East Stage

3 p.m. – Businessmen’s Donkey Race – District Museum to 2nd Street

3:30 p.m. – Announce Donkey Derby Race & Businessmen’s Race Winners

5 p.m. – Two Mile High Club Booth Closes

Information Booth Closes