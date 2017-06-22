Woodland Park Little Leaguers Test Their Skills at Sky Sox Stadium

Mingle With Minor League Stars

~ by Kelly Gerszewski ~

Woodland Park’s little league team, the Mustang Rockies, got to have batting practice at Sky Sox Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

Composed of 8, 9 and 10 year olds, the team is sponsored by TileMasters. The little leaguers practiced out at Security Service Field, the home of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, the top minor league affiliate to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Sky Sox also are currently in first place in the competitive Pacific Coast League

The Sky Sox hosted several southern Colorado area little league teams during their Little League Celebration Day. The event was officially sponsored by Colorado Springs Orthopedic Group. One of the physicians from Colorado Springs Orthopedic Group, Dr. Chris Jones, MD, was present at the event, and wished all of the teams good luck. Dr. Jones is also one of the official team physicians for the Sky Sox along with Dr. Ronald Hollis.

The Mustang Rockies’ coach, Ron Billings, said, “What a fun and unique opportunity for the kids to get to play on the same field where professionals play.”

Sky Sox home run star, Brett Phillips, even made an appearance and all the kids were thrilled. Phillips made his MLB debut last week, playing with the Brewers.