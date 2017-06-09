Manitou Incline Closure Still Under Review

June 9th, 2017 Manitou, Colorado|

The fate of the Manitou Incline, a popular route by hikers that accesses the Barr trail, is still up in the air regarding a temporary closure this year to complete a highly touted construction project.

The Incline was scheduled to close, beginning Aug. 19 for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, and then to remain closed for the duration of the newest Incline-related construction improvement overhaul.

However, that closure may not occur due to paper work that must be filed with a variety of federal agencies, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. The Manitou Incline project has been slated to receive possibly $2 million worth of grant money.

The Incline, formerly part of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, is operated by the city of Colorado Springs. Altogether, officials hope to do $5 million worth of work to the popular trail.

The Incline was reopened in early December 2016, after several months of repair work was done on a mountain-side stair stepper.

The Incline is a popular route taken by extreme hikers and joggers, which provides a shorter route up the initial section of Pikes Peak. It once served as a railway.