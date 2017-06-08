Woodland Park’s Memorial Park Winner of Colorado Lottery Starburst Award

June 2, 2017| Jane Mannon Director, Special Projects

The Colorado Lottery awarded the Starburst Award to the City of Woodland Park for the redevelopment of Memorial Park. This unique award recognizes excellence in the use of Lottery funds for community projects. Winners of the award are chosen based on the creativity of the project, economic and social impact on the community, and whether the project achieved its goals.

Lottery funds are distributed through grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and other agencies. GOCO awarded $350,000 to the City of Woodland Park for Memorial Park. The completed project cost was $2.9 million.

Memorial Park is the original and oldest park in the City, dedicated to the City in 1938. The park area encompasses the site of the original pond which served as a water source for the City when it was formed in 1891. The last significant improvements to the park were made in 1984. The redevelopment includes new picnic shelters, bathrooms, enlarged pond, and fishing dock. Some of the historic features have been maintained as well, such as the Manitou Pink Stone fireplaces and the same stone recovered from the site is used throughout the park.

The new flagpole is surrounded by commemorative pavers, reflecting the long history of the Park. Pavers can be purchased through the Parks and Recreation Department to honor the memory of those who love Woodland Park. The flagpole will be the center of activity for the return of the July 4th celebration to the Park, along with the Farmer’s Market and Cruise Above the Clouds.

Parks and Recreation Director, Cindy Keating, thanked the community for their patience in getting the park completed. “It has been well worth the wait, we are thrilled to see the playground full of kids and the picnic shelters hosting families. The Starburst Award is quite an honor recognizing the amazing work and investment by the City to upgrade this important public asset.”

Keating added a reminder for the Grand Opening of Memorial Park on June 14. “We will celebrate official opening of the Park and Flag Day. The American Legion will raise the flag at 6:00 PM, accompanied by singers from Woodland Park High School. The Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting, and then the community is invited to join us for a free BBQ. We hope to kick off the summer season at Memorial Park in style.”

The Starburst Award will be presented to the City at the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration.