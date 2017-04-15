Pitching Blues

The Colorado Rockies spent much of spring training in Arizona trying to address their pitching woes that have plagued them in the past. This year, the Rockies appear to have a much improved relief staff, but big questions still linger over their starting rotation. Right-hander wiz kid Jon Gray, who led the Major League rookies in strike-outs last year, took the ball as the starter for the team’s opener on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. But like many Rockies’ pitchers, Gray has been inconsistent, getting polarized in a spring training outing against the San Francisco Giants, when he incurred a toe injury.