Decision Time For Baseball Skippers

The Colorado Rockies have some tough management decisions to make with a new skipper squad, led by new Manager Bud Black, who spent extensive time in the past with the San Diego Padres. He replaces Walt Weiss, the Rockies’ manager for the last four years. Black has taken a more hands-on approach than the philosophy advocated by Weiss, based on the recent spring training season that ended last week. But will this transfer to wins on the baseball diamond when it really counts, as the Rockies try to compile their first winning record since 2010. The last time the team made it to the post-season level was in 2009.