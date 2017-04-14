Fire Weather Warning for Teller County

Red flag warning in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening for fire weather zones 221 and 224... The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a red flag warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area...fire weather zones 221 and 224. * Winds...southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative humidity...as low as 10 percent. * Impacts...conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires.