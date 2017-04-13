Winter and Spring of 2017 Not Living up to Dire Doom  and Gloom Reports

What all this means in terms of seasonal snowfall as a predictor for wildfire danger in our area cannot be predicted accurately, as there

are too many variables to just use snowfall as an indicator. Severe drought conditions are also an important factor, as was the case in

2002 when the Hayman Fire occurred.

There are a number of other factors that make for dangerous wildfire conditions. According the National Park Service, “There are many

system and schemes that attempt to provide accurate and reliable predictions of fire danger that analyze the fuel, topography, and

weather, and integrate their effects into a set of numbers that fire managers can use to meet his or her needs. Relative humidity, dead

fuel moisture, live fuel moisture, and dry winds, are a few factors that contribute to elevated fire risk.”

The Park Service uses a formula to estimate fire danger called the Haines Index. This is computed from the morning soundings from

Radiosonde Observation (RAOB) stations across North America. The index is composed of a stability term and a moisture term. The stability

term is derived from the temperature difference at two atmosphere levels. The moisture term is derived from the dew point depression at

a single atmosphere level.

This index has been shown to correlate with large fire growth on initiating and existing fires where surface winds do not dominate fire

behavior. Haines Indexes range from 2 to 6 for indicating potential for large fire growth.

The Rocky Mt Coordination Center, based in Lakewood, CO. is an organization that tracks wildfire conditions and reports risks to fire

districts throughout the region. They offer insight and predict conditions of fire risk, rating those risks as above normal, normal,

and below normal. Their extended outlook for June through July of this year suggest a below normal risk in the mountains and a normal risk

for the front range of Colorado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also reports and predicts on weather conditions that can be a significant factor in wildfire

conditions. Their temperature predictions for this summer are that there is a 40 percent chance of above normal temperatures and normal

precipitation for Colorado through the summer. While normal precipitation is an encouraging prediction, the NWS is also predicting continuing drought conditions for much of the eastern plains and the Front Range through June of this year. This may seem to be contradictory to their precipitation prediction, but normal precipitation does not bust a drought.

As the data from my own record keeping and the risk potential predictions from both the NWS and The Rocky Mt Coordination Center

indicate, we are experiencing a low snowfall year, by historic standards, but this is not shaping up to be an extreme situation.

Never forget the immortal words of our friend Smokey the Bear, “Only you can prevent wildfires.”