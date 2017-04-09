~ by Rick Langenberg ~

Plenty of optimism. As the Colorado Rockies kick off their 2017 season this week, following a decent spring training stint when it focused on the basics, such as bunting techniques at the Salt River Fields in Arizona, team leaders are cautiously optimistic about their return to post-season play. However, the team must overcome such division powerhouses as the LA Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, known as the evil empires. The Giants and Dodgers have snagged nine of a possible 10 top two finishes in the division since 2012.

Baseball fever. DJ LeMahieu, the talented infielder for the Colorado Rockies, who won the National League batting title last year, takes a few minutes to sign some autographs at the Salt River Field at Talking Stick in Arizona during a recent spring training game. The Rockies recently completed a relatively decent spring training stint, but serious questions surround the team’s health. Again, insiders are predicting stellar hitting from the likes of LeMahieu, Carlos Gonzalez, Noland Arenado, Trevor Story and more. But will this be enough to rid the team of the stranglehold the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have maintained over the National League West Division?