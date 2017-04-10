Almanac Week of 4.11.17

Tuesday, April 11

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will meet on April 11 at 7:30 a.m. in the Woodland Park Council Chambers due to the storm-related cancellation of an earlier scheduled meeting.

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on April 11 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, April 13

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on April 13 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek.

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Chamber Spring Business Expo will be held on April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. A number of businesses will have special exhibits and displays. For more information, call 719-687-9885.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, April 14

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Archery. For beginners to advanced shooters, with our equipment or your own, sponsored by Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. Scheduled for Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon . Only $2 per individual. Please call ahead for availability at 689-3514. Archers shoot from 5 to 20 yards at Bulls eye Targets, Animal Targets, Balloons and Tic-Tac-Toe Targets. We also offer Archery Birthday Parties and have special family or group rates.

Saturday, April 15

Joyland Church Egg Hunt. The biggest Easter egg hunt in the Ute Pass kicks into gear on April 15 at the Joyland Church in Green Mountain Fall, next to Town Hall. More than 10,000 eggs are for the taking. Enjoy plenty of games and festivities, including the Bounce House and Maze Age. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the massive hunt occurring at 11 a.m.

Annual Cripple Creek Egg Hunt. The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host its annual egg hunt on April 15 at 12:30 p.m. with the hunt beginning at 1 p.m. for kids from zero to 12 years of age. Plenty of prizes and eggs are available. The Easter bunny will make a special visit to the event that attracts several hundred people. For more information, call 719-689-3514.

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast. A Pancake Breakfast will be held at the Woodland Park Senior Center, SE corner of Pine and Lake Streets on Saturday, April 15 from 8 am to 11 am. Celebrate sprring by joining us for a fresh cooked, all you can eat, breakfast. With smiles as bright as the first annual flowers, your home town seniors will be serving up fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, the best biscuits and gravy around, and a seasonal treat complete with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy great food and friendly conversation. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturday each month this year.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Upcoming

April 17 at the Woodland Park High School Gym from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The silent auction will start at 5:30 and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. A number of top teams will participate. For more information, call Dennis Blevins at Pikes Peak Lions Donkey Basketball Game. This popular annual game and silent auction is scheduled forat the Woodland Park High School Gym from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The silent auction will start atand the game starts atA number of top teams will participate. For more information, call Dennis Blevins at 719-686-8177 Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for April 20 . This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rdof each month atTwenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Gong Show takes the stage on Saturday, April 29. Join the fun and help the Butte raise funds for the upcoming season. This production will feature acts from the local community including the good, the bad, and, in some cases, the very ugly. Boo, cheer, laugh, bang the gong, and in the end, vote for your favorite. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for all shows are sold on a reservation-only basis. Call the box office at Fun times at the Butte. The end of April will close with a spotlight on local talent astakes the stage on Saturday, April 29. Join the fun and help the Butte raise funds for the upcoming season. This production will feature acts from the local community including the good, the bad, and, in some cases, the very ugly. Boo, cheer, laugh, bang the gong, and in the end, vote for your favorite. Show time isand tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for all shows are sold on a reservation-only basis. Call the box office at 719-689-6402 , the reservation line at 719-689-3247 , or purchase online at ButteTheater.com. The April fun series is co-sponsored by the Butte Theater Board, city of Cripple Creek, and Wildwood Casino.The Butte Theater is located at 139 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, CO. For more information on the Butte’s 2017 season, visit ButteTheater.com. National Day Of Prayer Event in Teller County. Scheduled for May 4 from 6 . to 7:30 p.m. in the. Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Please feel free to join other Teller County folks in prayer for our country. You can come for a portion of the time and leave when you must. Prayer requests will be taken at the door for our country’s leadership, churches, military, businesses, schools, and media. Ride of Silence. On May 20, the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May.The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visitwww.mountaintopcyclingclub.com . Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour Saturday, May 20. The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com. Sunday, April 23at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. Plutt will be the featured speaker. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call The Wildhorn Dude Ranch legacy. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch, located north of Florissant, Colorado, has a history as rich and colorful as the country surrounding it. The Ranch was purchased by the Hoder Family in the 1920’s. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch has seen everything from cowboys when it was a working cattle ranch to moonshiners and mafia shootouts during the Prohibition Era to a variety of celebrities when it was a dude ranch. Steve Plutt, a local historian, will present an interesting program on this piece of Teller County history. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about Henry Hoder and the Wildhorn Dude Ranch at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) onat the Florissant Library. Plutt will be the featured speaker. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861 World of Windcraft. The Woodland Park Wind Symphony, under the direction of Craig Harms, presents “The World of Windraft” Version 2.0, A Tribute to Video games on Sunday, April 23 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concert, with video enhancements, begins at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 719-687-2210. Munchkin Market. Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market is scheduled for April 27-29 at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. There is FREE Admission. This is a HUGE children’s consignment sale in Woodland Park featuring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories (infant to junior). Toys, media, play equipment, strollers, high chairs, sporting goods, baby gear, maternity, bedding and more! Register to consign at www.utepassmops.org/munchkin- market.htmlThe tentative schedule is Thursday April 27th from 5-8 p.m., Friday April 28from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday April 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Everything half price!) Cash, Check or Credit Card (Visa and Mastercard) payments accepted. Proceeds benefit Ute Pass MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)Contact Heidi Olson 719-748-1068 or munchkinmarket@gmail.com for more information

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Chamber Choir Concert. On Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the chamber choir Abendmusik. The choir, directed by Rob Ryder and accompanied by Charlene Noland, will performAbendmusik (evening music) spanning four centuries, from Buxtehude, Brahms and Rheinberger to Messiaen and Piazzola. The program will culminate with the premiere ofAbend Magnificat, a major choral work collaboratively composed by seven Colorado Springs composers who are members of Abendmusik. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 719-633-8888.

George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainerhave been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.