Fremont Co., Teller Co. affected by Phone Outage

SOUTHERN COLORADO ( source KRDO) – A major phone outage on Friday afternoon left several scrambling to find out why.

CenturyLink responded to our inquiries just before 4 p.m., stating that customers in Canon City, Penrose, Westcliffe and Lake George were feeling the brunt of the loss of phone service, including 911.

The company says the cause was a third-party construction crew.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” said a spokesperson with CenturyLink.

Everyone calling 911 to reach the Fremont County law enforcement is being rerouted to Pueblo County as crews work to fix the problem.

Teller County Administration phone lines were also down on Friday night.

