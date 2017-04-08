Craft Beer and Wine Tasting Well Recieved by Community

~ by CR Chambers ~

There was a turn out like no other at the Woodland Park Community Center Friday evening. Full to capacity for several hours at this event folks from Colorado Springs and locals of Woodland Park, took in the amazing art that was auctioned and on display. Ralf Holloway of the Woodland Park Art Alliance was announcing winners of drawings throughout the evening. There was also a Samuri Swordsman demonstration performed by John Martin and his son Evan Martin as a great addition to highlite the martial arts.

David Perkins of the Woodland Park Art Alliance put out a “Big” thank you to the community this morning ” Thank you Banana Belt Liquors, our food vendors, live artists, art donors, many volunteers, beer and wine vendors and of course to you the attending public for loving and supporting the arts in Woodland Park.”