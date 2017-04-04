Winter Weather Advisory for Teller County

Issued 1:24 AM MDT on April 04, 2017 - National Weather Service
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight MDTtonight...
* location...Chaffee and lake counties...central and western
Fremont County...Teller County and Pikes Peak below 11000 feet
and northern El Paso County.
* Cause and timing...a storm system will move across northern New
Mexico through Tuesday, spreading heavy snow across the region.
* Snow accumulation...6 to 12 inches mountains...with 4 to 8
inches valleys and across northern El Paso County. Locally
heavier amounts will be possible.
* Wind...east to northeast at 15 to 30 mph.