Winter Weather Advisory for Teller County

Issued 1:24 AM MDT on April 04, 2017 - National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight MDT tonight ... * location...Chaffee and lake counties...central and western Fremont County...Teller County and Pikes Peak below 11000 feet and northern El Paso County. * Cause and timing...a storm system will move across northern New Mexico through Tuesday , spreading heavy snow across the region. * Snow accumulation...6 to 12 inches mountains...with 4 to 8 inches valleys and across northern El Paso County. Locally heavier amounts will be possible. * Wind...east to northeast at 15 to 30 mph.