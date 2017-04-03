Almanac Week of 4.04.17

Tuesday, April 4

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will meet on April 4 at 7:30 a.m. in the Woodland Park Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on April 4 at 7 p.m.

Mountain Top Cycling. Join the Mountain Top Cycling Club on April 4 at the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant, located at 420 W. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park to socialize with other cyclists in the area from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Justine Calderwood. Justine Calderwood, MSPT, Physical Therapist at The Healing Spot Physical Therapy, LCC. She will talk about how to free up your fascia. Fascia is the body’s widespread soft connective tissue that, when restricted, can cause imbalances in the body, leading to tightness, pain, or injuries…which can mean missed time on your bike. Learn some tips to free up your fascial restrictions, so you feel better and move easier! Mountain Top Cycling Club meetings are open to the public. Membership is $25 for individuals and $40 for families. Membership fees are applied to your choice of MTCC event registration. Fiesta Mexicana will be offering a $25.gift certificate as a door prize along with other great door prizes like two complimentary registrations to the Cafe Velo Grand Fondo. For more information call Debbie 719-689-3435.

Wednesday, April 5

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Best Public Servant Presentation. The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on April 5 at 5:30 p.m. The Cripple Creek Police Department will receive a special award by TMJ News for their designation as the Best Public Servant in the region, based on the results of recent, heavily contested “Best Of” contest. Prior to the regular meeting, a workshop will be held at 4:30 p.m. for a review of plans for a new police command center.

Thursday, April 6

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for March 16. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.



The Woodland Park City Council will meet on April 6 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, April 7

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Archery. For beginners to advanced shooters, with our equipment or your own, sponsored by Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. Scheduled for Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon . Only $2 per individual. Please call ahead for availability at 689-3514. Archers shoot from 5 to 20 yards at Bulls eye Targets, Animal Targets, Balloons and Tic-Tac-Toe Targets. We also offer Archery Birthday Parties and have special family or group rates. Keg and Cork Microbrew and Wine Tasting. This event, a fund-raiser for the Antler Alley public art project, is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Wines, microbrews and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Antler Alley project, which has made good strides. The event also will feature door prizes, drawings and an auction. It is presented by the Woodland Park Arts Alliance and hosted by Banana Belt Liquors. Tickets are available at Banana Belt Liquors, Studio West, Mountain Naturals and Curves. For more information, visit www.wpartsalliance.

Saturday, April 8

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday ! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, April 9

Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Held the second Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres, 615 W. Midland Ave. The concert will occur from 2:30 to 4 p.m.Movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or concert and drink only, $7. The April 9 event features the acoustic folk stylings of Frank Moore. Season ticket discounts are available. Call 719-687-2210 or visit www.woodlandmusicseries.org. The monthly event is co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Upcoming

April 17 at the Woodland Park High School Gym from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The silent auction will start at 5:30 and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. A number of top teams will participate. For more information, call Dennis Blevins at Pikes Peak Lions Donkey Basketball Game. This popular annual game and silent auction is scheduled forat the Woodland Park High School Gym fromThe silent auction will start atand the game starts atA number of top teams will participate. For more information, call Dennis Blevins at 719-686-8177 Fun times at the Butte. The end of April will close with a spotlight on local talent as The Gong Show takes the stage on Saturday, April 29. Join the fun and help the Butte raise funds for the upcoming season. This production will feature acts from the local community including the good, the bad, and, in some cases, the very ugly. Boo, cheer, laugh, bang the gong, and in the end, vote for your favorite. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for all shows are sold on a reservation-only basis. Call the box office at 719-689-6402, the reservation line at 719-689-3247, or purchase online at ButteTheater.com. The April fun series is co-sponsored by the Butte Theater Board, city of Cripple Creek, and Wildwood Casino.The Butte Theater is located at 139 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, CO. For more information on the Butte’s 2017 season, visit ButteTheater.com. Spring museum opening. The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will be open weekends this spring, starting April 1. Hours will be 10-5 each day. The new heating system at the museum makes it possible for the museum to be open more during colder weather. The early spring opening of the museum is part of the non-profit’s mission of furthering education about Victor’s history and helping to create a more quality destination for visitors. The museum houses displays of local mining and pioneering. For more information, visit VictorColorado.Com and follow us on facebook. The Chamber Springs Business Expo will be held on April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. A number of businesses will have special exhibits and displays. For more information, and to participate in the Expo, call 719-687-9885. Annual Egg Hunt. The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host its annual egg hunt on April 15 at 12:30 p.m. with the hunt beginning at 1 p.m. Plenty of prizes and eggs are available. For more information, call 719-689-3514. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch legacy. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch, located north of Florissant, Colorado, has a history as rich and colorful as the country surrounding it. The Ranch was purchased by the Hoder Family in the 1920’s. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch has seen everything from cowboys when it was a working cattle ranch to moonshiners and mafia shootouts during the Prohibition Era to a variety of celebrities when it was a dude ranch. Steve Plutt, a local historian, will present an interesting program on this piece of Teller County history. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about Henry Hoder and the Wildhorn Dude Ranch at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) onSunday, April 23at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. Plutt will be the featured speaker. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861. World of Windcraft. The Woodland Park Wind Symphony, under the direction of Craig Harms, presents “The World of Windraft” Version 2.0, A Tribute to Video games on Sunday, April 23 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concert, with video enhancements, begins at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 719-687-2210. Munchkin Market. Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market is scheduled for April 27-29 at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. There is FREE Admission. This is a HUGE children’s consignment sale in Woodland Park featuring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories (infant to junior). Toys, media, play equipment, strollers, high chairs, sporting goods, baby gear, maternity, bedding and more! Register to consign at www.utepassmops.org/munchkin- market.htmlThe tentative schedule is Thursday April 27th from 5-8 p.m., Friday April 28from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday April 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Everything half price!) Cash, Check or Credit Card (Visa and Mastercard) payments accepted. Proceeds benefit Ute Pass MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)Contact Heidi Olson 719-748-1068 or munchkinmarket@gmail.com for more information Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Chamber Choir Concert. On Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the chamber choir Abendmusik. The choir, directed by Rob Ryder and accompanied by Charlene Noland, will perform Abendmusik (evening music) spanning four centuries, from Buxtehude, Brahms and Rheinberger to Messiaen and Piazzola. The program will culminate with the premiere of Abend Magnificat, a major choral work collaboratively composed by seven Colorado Springs composers who are members of Abendmusik. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 719-633-8888.

George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.