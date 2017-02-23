Thomas “Lee” Willoughby Won The Acclaimed Less Mellott Title

Remembering a former icon. Woodland Park city and community representatives recall the legacy of Thomas “Lee” Willoughby who won the acclaimed Less Mellott title during the 15th annual Teller County Cares Service Awards last week. Willoughby, who passed away last winter, was regarded as one of the region’s top volunteers and community service members. Willoughby had an amazing talent of bringing various faction together, even in Woodland Park. He was one of 15 award winners during last week’s ceremony at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center that attracted a huge crowd. The festivities honored the top volunteer leaders of the area