The feisty Italian with New Jersey attitude. That’s a tough combination to beat. As a result, Jan “Cummers” Wilson, owner of Curves of Woodland Park, gained top laurels as the business of the year during the 15th annual Teller County Cares Service Awards that honors top community contributions and volunteerism. Wilson was one of 15 award winners during the annual ceremony at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center last week The event is sponsored by Build A Generation, the Teller County government and many community groups.