County Commissioner Lobbies Hard For Fossil Beds’ Expansion

Last week’s Teller County Commissioner’s meeting was packed with men in uniform. The deputies came out in numbers to support members of their team that were given an award based upon them going above and beyond the call of duty. The stories of our very own “county’s best” will shock you.

Commissioner Norm Steen can now say he has testified in front of the U.S. Congress. Our commissioner traveled to Washington D.C. to twist a few congressional arms. Representative Doug Lamborn invited Steen to help him introduce a bill that will make the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument even more of a sought after destination. That wasn’t an easy task, especially with a Department Of Interior director at the helm, who wants to slice national monuments and even eliminate some of them, unless of course they are located in his home state of Montana.

Now gold is not the only thing mined with heavy equipment in Teller County. A small venture just recently went through an extensive approval process to use back hoes to dig for rare minerals in an area near Florissant. The team hopes that the thousands of dollars in bond money and hours of presentations will pay off for them as they rip up the earth in attempts to find cash cow gems.

