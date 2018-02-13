Hockey in Teller County

It was a great day for Teller County youth hockey as the Victor Penguins hosted the Woodland Park Panthers at Brian’s Park in Victor. Coaches Tim Krantz (WP) and Travis Phillips (Victor) led their squads in competition on a snowy Saturday afternoon.

