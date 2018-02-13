Hockey in Teller County

~ by Robert Korb ~
~ photos by Jasmyne Nicole ~
It was a great day for Teller County youth hockey as the Victor Penguins hosted the Woodland Park Panthers at Brian’s Park in Victor. Coaches Tim Krantz (WP) and Travis Phillips (Victor) led their squads in competition on a snowy Saturday afternoon.
Lots of fans came out to watch the kids play, and they did not disappoint. Coaches and fans were enlisted to clear snow off the ice between the second and third periods so the boys and girls could finish the game. After three hard played periods the score favored the team from Woodland Park, but fun times and lessons in sportsmanship were had by all.
The day ended with a cold weather cookout featuring hot dogs and hot chocolate. Fans are always encouraged to come out and join the local kids in the fun.