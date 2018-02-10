Woodland Park Candidates’ Showdown Set For Next Month

Get your questions ready and don’t be afraid to grill would-be officeholders in Woodland Park.

The prelude to the April election will occur on March 13 during the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate forum. The action starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

This is the main signature public event for the April 3 election that will decide three open council seats and a mayor’s position. The candidate’s forum is run by the board members and representatives of the chamber of commerce, but includes questions submitted by the public. The press also will be on-hand to query the candidates and to declare the event’s preliminary winners and losers.

A total of eight candidates have bolted from the starting gates in an election that has attracted much interest.

For more details regarding the forthcoming forum, see a full report in next week’s TMJ, available at more than 150 locations, and also visit www.mountainjackpot.com and Mountain Jackpot Facebook.